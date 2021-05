With spring here and summer on the horizon, it might be time to refresh your kiddo’s wardrobe with some easy, breezy pieces that are ideal for the warmer days ahead. Especially after the year we’ve been through (and continue to go through), there’s something extra fresh and optimistic about a new dress or romper to greet the season. Whether it’s to wear to the park or to finally visit grandma and grandpa, we’ve pulled together over 50 summer dresses for kids (and some rompers and jumpsuits, too!) that are for a variety of ages, styles, and budgets. Pick your favorite one-and-done ensemble in the slideshow below!