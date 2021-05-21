newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juab County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 492 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Friday, with poor overnight recoveries. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Juab County, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Millard County, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Weather Conditions#Strong Winds#Gusts#Warm Temperatures#Fire#Relative Humidity#Target Area#Outdoor Burning#Severity#Severe Certainty#Extreme Fire Behavior#Central Utah West Desert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Blinken begins Middle East mission to bolster Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave. In tandem with Blinken's mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel, medicine and food...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

What Rand Paul gets wrong on vaccines

(CNN) — Rand Paul has no plans to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. He made that quite clear in a radio interview Sunday, explaining:. "Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity."
Florida StateFOXBusiness

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs law to hold Big Tech companies accountable for content moderation practices

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a measure that he says will protect state residents from Silicon Valley’s "power grab on speech, thought and content." The Big Tech Bill, as DeSantis calls it, allows residents to fight back against de-platforming and censorship, allowing them to sue tech companies for up to $100,000 in damages for each proven claim in a bid to ensure companies are more transparent about their content moderation practices.
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

Bipartisan infrastructure talks on life support

Bipartisan infrastructure talks between Senate Republicans and the White House are on life support, with the two sides $1.5 trillion apart on a final price tag and little agreement on how to pay for it. Senate Democrats say lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) has another two weeks...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Biden doubling FEMA funds for extreme weather preparations

The Biden administration will direct $1 billion toward the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) fund for extreme weather preparation, a 100 percent increase over existing funding levels, the White House announced Monday. The budget increase will go to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which provides support for...