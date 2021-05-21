Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 492 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Friday, with poor overnight recoveries. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov