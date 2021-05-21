newsbreak-logo
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Color Country West Desert by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Color Country West Desert; San Rafael Swell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 489, 495, AND 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Saturday. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Washington County, UT

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 400 PM MDT * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in south central Washington County including the cities of St. George and Washington. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Dameron Valley, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds, Pintura, Bloomington, Snow Canyon State Park and Veyo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 35. Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 19, and between mile markers 21 and 25.
Kane County, UT

Fire Weather Watch issued for Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 497 AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.