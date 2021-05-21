Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 400 PM MDT * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in south central Washington County including the cities of St. George and Washington. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Dameron Valley, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds, Pintura, Bloomington, Snow Canyon State Park and Veyo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 35. Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 19, and between mile markers 21 and 25.