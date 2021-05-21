Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Color Country West Desert by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Color Country West Desert; San Rafael Swell RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 489, 495, AND 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Saturday. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov