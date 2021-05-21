Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains, Henry Mountains, Manti National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains; Henry Mountains; Manti National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 488, 493, AND 494 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 488 Manti National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry Mountains. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Saturday. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.