newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Friday, with poor overnight recoveries. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Desert#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Weather Conditions#Extreme Temperatures#Southwest#Warm Temperatures#Strong Winds#Gusts#Outdoor Burning#Mdt#Fire#Relative Humidity#Extreme Fire Behavior#Target Area#Severe Certainty#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South central Washington County in southwestern Utah * Until 400 PM MDT * At 226 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in south central Washington County including the cities of St. George and Washington. * Some locations that will experience flooding include St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Dameron Valley, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Ivins, Toquerville, Leeds, Pintura, Bloomington, Snow Canyon State Park and Veyo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 35. Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 19, and between mile markers 21 and 25.