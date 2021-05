29 year-old Taylor Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstance in Spring, Texas on April 25th 2021. It’s unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Taylor was wearing. Taylor has blonde hair below her shoulders, and she has an “Infinity Serenity” tattoo on the front of her hip. She also has a mole above her left eyebrow, and a mole on the left side of her nose. If you have seen Taylor Pomaski since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Taylor’s disappearance; please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 967-5810 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.