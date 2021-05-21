SPACE on Ryder Farm Unveils New Harbor Club

Penguin Random House is starting to up the game as they get closer to becoming Marvel's exclusive direct market distributor to the direct market of North America. It looks like that, as with DC Comics, Diamond UK's monopoly on the direct market of Marvel may be retained – I'm trying to get further confirmation on that. But for North America, the Penguin Random House offering seems, on every level, to beat the wholesale offering on Marvel Comics than Diamond US will be able to offer – aside from additional paperwork. It looks like retailers will be receiving their first order forms soon and, as well as Marvel Comics books starting to shift from Diamond to Penguin Random House, there will also be a line of boxes – along with all the boxes to tick.