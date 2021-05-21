newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

SPACE on Ryder Farm Unveils New Harbor Club

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACE TO PROVIDE 81 HARVEST CLUB PRODUCE + ART SUBSCRIPTIONS TO LOCAL FAMILIES AT NO COST. SPACE on Ryder Farm--the nonprofit residency program and organic farm located on a 226-year-old family homestead in Putnam County, New York unveils the SPACE Harvest Club. The Harvest Club is a subscription program that will replace the traditional CSA (Community Supported Agriculture + Art) with an array of membership programming, access to the broader SPACE community and a weekly variety of nourishment, beauty and culture to brighten homes.

news.hamlethub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Sarah Ruhl
Person
Lillian Hellman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farm#Public Art#Poetry#Family Farms#National Theatre#Art Director#Program Director#Music Director#The Space Harvest Club#The Harvest Club#Flower Subscription#Catholic Charities#Putnam Cap#The Harvest Fund#Ironwood Farm#Chaseholm Farm#Whistle Down Farm#Dutchess Outreach#A Large Subscription#Atlas Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
Related
LifestyleThe Hill

New York unveils an amazing new floating park

Little Island is a new public park in the Hudson River. The $265 million park consists of a playground area that has snacks, a nearly 700-seat amphitheater and a serene “Glade” area. Little Island opens Friday at 6 a.m. Little Island, a new public playground in the Hudson River, opens...
New York City, NY6sqft

Macy’s unveils $325M plan for public space and subway accessibility with new Herald Square tower

It’s been two years since Macy’s first floated the idea of building a 700-950 foot office tower atop its Herald Square flagship, and it looks like the plan is getting closer to reality thanks to a $325 million private investment in transit accessibility and public infrastructure. This includes upgraded subway access, improved transit connections, ADA-accessible elevators, and a modernized car-free Herald Square and Broadway Plaza.
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Lacoste Unveils New Elaborate Retail Experience

On Friday, May 7th, Lacoste Melrose Place, the new concept store by French heritage brand Lacoste, revealed the next chapter of its retail narrative: Lacoste Country Club. According to the company, Lacoste looked to its own rich tennis history to create an elaborate and thoughtful retail experience, transporting shoppers to a destination that evokes the spirit of a luxurious yet inclusive Southern California country club. Jason Kim, senior vice-president of marketing for Lacoste U.S.A. said, “As we emerge out of the pandemic, consumers are looking for connectivity and community. I believe we’ll see more of a demand for physical interaction or experiences and cravings for in-person energy.”
Kearny, NJvegetablegrowersnews.com

Bowery Farming unveils Farm X, innovation hub, breeding program

Bowery Farming unveils Farm X, innovation hub, breeding program. Bowery Farming, a large vertical farming company, announced May 20 the opening of Farm X, its newest state-of-the-art innovation hub for plant science in Kearny, New Jersey, adjacent to Bowery’s original R&D Center of Excellence and first commercial farm. Farm X...
RestaurantsTelegraph

Forget ice cream and nuts, says Lloyd-Webber, as Theatre Royal launches in-house restaurant

Playhouses are missing a trick in failing to serve barely more than crisps to theatre-goers craving a good show as well as some decent food to keep them going. That is the view of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber and his wife Madeleine, whose £60m-refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will also ensure that audiences no longer spend an interval queuing for a tub of ice-cream or having to wolf down a packet of peanuts before the curtain rises.
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

Preview: English National Opera 2021-22

An exciting season of live opera awaits at the London Coliseum. Last week, English National Opera announced its 2021-22 season featuring seven operas – four new productions and three revivals. Mixing the novel with the familiar, their ambition is to be welcomed – especially when you consider what opera companies have had to contend with over the last 14 months. As ENO’s new artistic director, Annilese Miskimmon told us: “It has been a privilege to join the ENO. I was astonished by the gusto with which the company met COVID’s challenges as we continued to make ambitious new work. It is this energy that we bring to our new season, filling the London Coliseum with great opera once again.”
MuseumsMetropolis Magazine

New York’s Museum of Arts and Design Puts Craft Front and Center

Featured in a slew of recent gallery and museum exhibitions, not to mention a crop of newly dedicated fairs and festivals, craft is having a moment. Beyond the feeble marketing campaigns of lifestyle brands that have co-opted the term, this pre- and post-industrial approach to production has reemerged on every level of the art and design world.
Charitiesudiscovermusic.com

Hall & Oates And Soundwaves Art Foundation Benefit Stax Music Academy

Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced that they’re partnering with Soundwaves Art Foundation to raise funds for the nonprofit Stax Music Academy. Soundwaves Art Foundation, based in London and Austin, has created original artworks and limited edition prints based on Hall & Oates’ 1981 hit “You Make My Dreams,” from the Voices album. A No.5 single in the US, it was the follow-up to their chart-topping “Kiss On My List” from the same, platinum-selling album.
New York City, NYColumbia Spectator

Ghost Light episode 4: Theater in the new normal

[Claire Schnatterbeck]: My name is Claire, and welcome to the final episode of the Pod-Tone 292 mini-series “Ghost Light.” Over these past three episodes, I have sat down with members of Columbia and Barnard’s vibrant theater community to chat about their experiences creating and keeping theater alive during this past virtual year.
Performing Artsbroadwaynews.com

‘Hadestown’ announces Sept. 2 reopening on Broadway

“Hadestown” announced Monday that it will return to Broadway Sept. 2, almost two weeks earlier than the previously scheduled opening date for the industry. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously announced that Broadway theaters would reopen at full capacity on Sept. 14, and several large brands, including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked,” had planned to resume performances that day and collectively usher in the industry’s return. The Sept. 2 date for “Hadestown” was set in coordination with theater owner Jujamcyn Theaters, the Broadway League and Cuomo’s office.
Playbill

Will Return to Broadway With a Majority of Its Original Cast

The Broadway production of Girl From the North Country will resume performances October 13 at the Belasco Theatre. The Bob Dylan jukebox musical opened March 5, 2020, before the theatre industry shuttered for 13-months-and-counting. The announcement was made the morning of May 24—Dylan's 80th birthday. Returning to the production will...
Economybleedingcool.com

Penguin Random House To Offer Comic Book Supplies To Comic Stores

Penguin Random House is starting to up the game as they get closer to becoming Marvel's exclusive direct market distributor to the direct market of North America. It looks like that, as with DC Comics, Diamond UK's monopoly on the direct market of Marvel may be retained – I'm trying to get further confirmation on that. But for North America, the Penguin Random House offering seems, on every level, to beat the wholesale offering on Marvel Comics than Diamond US will be able to offer – aside from additional paperwork. It looks like retailers will be receiving their first order forms soon and, as well as Marvel Comics books starting to shift from Diamond to Penguin Random House, there will also be a line of boxes – along with all the boxes to tick.
Theater & DanceGeorgetown Voice

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Blindness dazzles in darkness—and solitude

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall has opened the house once again. Well, not “house,” exactly. The theater’s in-person debuting return, an actorless show, begins the moment the audience files onto the stage. Rather than seating people in the audience, the show transforms the stage into a black box theater, with the curtain closed to the rows of seats beyond. Theater employees instruct audience members to put on a set of headphones, and as the lights make their first change, the audience suddenly plunges into the world of Blindness.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The Muppets Take Manhattan: an irresistible tribute to Broadway dreamers

Two classic New York musicals open with aerial footage of the city. West Side Story comes with an abstract title sequence by Saul Bass and a glorious overture by Leonard Bernstein. The Muppets Take Manhattan features a scat-singing, happy-go-lucky frog. But Kermit and his gang similarly encounter a grimy concrete jungle that can be unpredictable and cruel as they endeavour to make it big on Broadway.
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Doc NYC Inaugural Spring Showcase

DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary festival, is launching a Spring Showcase—a four-week online festival featuring some of the year’s most talked-about nonfiction episodic series and films (Pretend It's a City, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, and Framing Britney Spears among others), paired with exclusive conversations featuring the creative teams behind them. Special guests like Padma Lakshmi, Steve James, Fran Lebowitz, Dr. Orna Guralnik, Asif Kapadia and Louis Theroux will make appearances. “DOC NYC is excited to create a spring focal point to build upon our annual fall festival, now in its 12th year,” said the festival’s Executive Director Raphaela Neihausen. “We’re living through a period of rapid expansion of the documentary field, and we’re thrilled to offer a new opportunity to discover a diverse array of important nonfiction work. Over the last year, DOC NYC has expanded our professional and educational programming for filmmakers beyond the fall season, with great results. With Spring Showcase, we’re aiming to do the same for documentary-loving audiences as well.” The first Spring Showcase lineup spans a wide variety of nonfiction formats and subjects, from hosted series to biographies, vérité films and mult-part cultural explorations, covering everything from culinary history to city politics, pop music, and the inner workings of intimate relationships.