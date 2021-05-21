The Oak Ridge Boys’ New Single “Swing Down Chariot” Available Now

Blake Shelton’s new album Body Language is out now!. This is Blake’s 12th studio album, and while it’s coming out on the heels of 2020, he says that this is not a “quarantine” album per say, “You know, I can’t sit here and say that this album was created during the pandemic, because it dates back way further than that. We’ve actually been working on this album for probably over 2 years now…I think, and we’ve recorded parts of it in Nashville, Oklahoma, Los Angeles…some of it out on the road that I don’t even remember where we were. But we were definitely able to focus in and finish the album during this pandemic. I think we only actually recorded 3 songs during the pandemic…believe it or not. Just been waiting for the right time to release this music.”