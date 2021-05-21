newsbreak-logo
The Oak Ridge Boys’ New Single “Swing Down Chariot” Available Now

The Oak Ridge Boys' New Single "Swing Down Chariot" Available Now. Full Album Front Porch Singin' Available June 11. "Interviewing The Oak Ridge Boys on William Lee's home front porch is one of those conversations I will cherish for a lifetime. The Oaks shared memories with me for ET as if I were a grandchild, eager to hear the highs they recollected of their monumental career that's spanned 50 years and counting. I was particularly honored when The Oak Ridge Boys busted out in a song mid-interview, displaying that The Oaks have always had it, have still got it, and show zero signs of slowing down!"

