Books & Literature

Chasing The Thrill: How A Modern Treasure Hunt Resulted In Obsession, Death And Relief

By Interviews
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, a modern-day treasure hunt came to an end when New Mexico Art Dealer Forrest Fenn's chest of jewels, gold and pre-Columbian artifacts were found somewhere in Wyoming. Fenn hid the treasure in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, after he was told he was going to die from cancer.

Books & Literature

Why devote a life to treasure hunting? Author Daniel Barbarisi digs in.

In 2017, Daniel Barbarisi found himself sucked into “an honest-to-God treasure hunt.”. It was the search for a chest full of jewels, gold coins, and artifacts hidden by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn, who had stashed his bounty somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, leaving only a poem and his memoir as clues to the whereabouts. When a friend told him about it, Barbarisi said, his first thoughts were mixed. “My dual impulses were ooh, I want to go be a treasure hunter, and oh my god there is an amazing story here,” he said. “I kind of couldn’t fathom that no one had written a book about it yet.”
Books & Literature
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Author Dives Into The Forrest Fenn Hidden Treasure Obsession

Author Daniel Barbarisi's new book looks at how people around the world became obsessed with finding New Mexico millionaire Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure. The story of Forrest Fenn and his hidden treasure somewhere in the American wilderness was the stuff of legend. After a terminal cancer diagnosis, Fenn miraculously survived and decided he wanted to inspire others to go out and enjoy life. Fenn filled a treasure chest with jewels, gold, and other precious items somewhere in the Rocky Mountains for some lucky treasure hunter to eventually find.
Books & Literature

Book Focuses On The Thrill Of The Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

Last summer, a modern day treasure hunt came to an end. New Mexico Art Dealer Forrest Fenn's chest of jewels, gold and pre-Columbian artifacts were found somewhere in Wyoming. Journalist Dan Barbarisi broke the news of the identity of the finder, while writing a book about the treasure hunt. He said Jack Steuf didn't feel joy or glory, but relief when he found the chest.
Late Eccentric Art Dealer Forrest Fenn's Treasure Hunt Ends After A Decade

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Eleven years ago, a now-deceased millionaire hid a treasure and published a riddle that would help hunters find it. The chase spawned partnerships, marriages, but also burglary and even deaths. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
Books & Literature

They all think they’re Indiana Jones in ‘Chasing the Thrill,’ a tale of a real-life treasure hunt

One of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was “The Millionaire.” In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton — the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck — withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.
Books & Literature

How the Fenn Treasure Was Found: Author Chronicles Truth Behind Storied Hunt

Journalist and amateur treasure seeker Daniel Barbarisi tells us what he learned from the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and what it was like to hold it in his hands. For a little more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for a box of gold, jewelry, and rare coins hidden by the eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn. In 2020, Fenn simply announced that the treasure had been found yet gave no details about its location or its finder.
A Deadly Hunt for Hidden Treasure

As Dan Barbarisi, A01, reached the crest of a hill in Yellowstone National Park in 2018, his heart started to race. “A stream the color of fire ran from the forest to our right, just past Restless Geyser, down into the Firehole,” he recalls in his new book, Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America's Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt, which came out May 18.
