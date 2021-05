As the country slowly reopens, many of us are re-emerging into society as slightly different people than who we were before the pandemic. I, for one, never expected to become who I am today: A coffee drinker. I've always been the tea-over-coffee person who used to make fun of my coffee-drinking family for being addicted to their daily cups of "bean juice." But in September of last year, something in me snapped. Maybe it was the need for a dose of strong caffeine to get me started on my daily WFH routine, but for the past nine months, I haven't been able to start my day without a hot Americano and a splash of soy milk.