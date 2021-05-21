Richmond American’s Verismo at Cadence nearly sold out
One of Cadence’s newest and most popular neighborhoods is close to selling out. Verismo, Richmond American Homes’ ninth neighborhood at Cadence in Henderson, features five two-story plans ranging from 1,450 square feet to 1,890 square feet and up to four bedrooms. Now, with less than 10 lots remaining, the neighborhood has been popular among homebuyers in search of their dream home, offering sought-after amenities including open floor plans, customizable options and deluxe upgrades.www.reviewjournal.com