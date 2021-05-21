EWU Interim President recommends athletics stay in Division 1

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University Interim President Dr. David May recommended Friday that EWU stay in Division 1. “Based on the totality of the information and input available, the recommendation is that Eastern Washington University should continue to compete in NCAA Division I athletics and should remain in the Big Sky Conference. To achieve this in a manner that is sustainable in to the future, EWU will have to make the decision to tier its sports array, stepping back from full support for some sports,” May said in his presentation.