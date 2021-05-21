Roundtable: Workers Call Out An Abusive Culture In Craft Beer

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the craft brewing industry is currently amidst a reckoning over an outpouring of stories detailing sexism, discrimination, and sexual harassment and abuse women have experienced in the craft beer business. The stories are horrifying and traumatic, and together they reveal (yet again) that the craft beer business was never “99 percent asshole-free.” Thanks to the many women coming forward, and the brave efforts of Brienne Allan, the production manager at Massachusetts’ Notch Brewing who has surfaced these thousand-plus accounts via her Instagram account (@ratmagnet), more people are waking up to that.