Roundtable: Workers Call Out An Abusive Culture In Craft Beer

In the first installment of a three-part series, Aaron Goldfarb examines the 1980s and '90s when the brewpub was born, “micro” was king and beer met the barrel in earnest. Beer-loving Homer Simpson may have thought “we elected the wrong Carter,” although, in actuality, Jimmy was more responsible for today’s culturally rich brew scene than his hard-drinking younger brother Billy and that eponymous beer. In 1978, the 39th president federally legalized homebrewing, allowing hobbyists to hone their skills and eventually, in some cases, turn professional. This law would open the floodgates for the first wave of craft brewers like Ken Grossman, the owner of a homebrew supply shop in Chico, California, who opened Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980.