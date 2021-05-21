newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Roundtable: Workers Call Out An Abusive Culture In Craft Beer

By Bennett Lacy
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of a local microbrew steps down after a social media post alleging an abusive culture in the craft beer industry goes viral, local marijuana retail workers unionize, and ... Read more →. Aired: May 21, 2021 | Transcript. Craft Beer Confronts Claims Of Misogyny, Abuse. What started as...

www.kpbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Beer Industry#Company Culture#Sexism#Media Company#Instagram Post#Modern Times#Sycuan#Freelance#Voice Of San Diego#Sdsu#The Daily Aztec#Kpbs#Ufcw#Unionize Retail Cannabis#Vinepair#Misogyny#Women#Social#Unionization Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
SocietyNJ PEN

Harassment, Assault, Sexism: Women in Craft Brewing Speak out Against Workplace Abuses

In the past two weeks, the male-dominated craft beer industry has been deluged by complaints from women at every level of the business, who are calling for wholesale reform. In the past two weeks, the American craft beer business has been upended by a steady stream of allegations of harassment, intimidation, and outright sexual assaults on women working in the business.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Podcast: Sexism in San Diego’s craft beer industry

When Brienne Allan, a brewer in Boston, asked for stories about sexism in the beer industry, she wasn’t expecting thousands of messages. After her qualifications were questioned twice by men on her first day back at work, she took to Instagram, asking if other women in the beer industry had had similar experiences.
Drinkshopculture.com

Hop Culture Stands With Women In Craft Beer

Meet me and you might mistake me for a man. I’m 5 foot 7 inches with short brown hair that will most likely be tucked underneath a baseball cap. I wear men’s clothes. I play sports. And yes, when I quietly introduce myself, you might think I’ve said my name is Chris.
Sex CrimesMySanAntonio

The Craft Beer World Is Facing a "Me Too" Reckoning

When brewer and production manager Brienne Allan of Notch Brewing in Salem, MA, put out a call on her personal Instagram account last week for women in the craft beer world to share stories of the sexism they’ve experienced in the industry, she had no idea that she’d receive not hundreds but thousands of messages chronicling everything from misogyny and sexual harassment and toxic workplace cultures to sexual assault.
Economyvinepair.com

As Allegations of Harassment and Abuse Send Shock Waves Through the Craft Beer Industry, Will Workers Take Action?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the craft brewing industry is currently amidst a reckoning over an outpouring of stories detailing sexism, discrimination, and sexual harassment and abuse women have experienced in the craft beer business. The stories are horrifying and traumatic, and together they reveal (yet again) that the craft beer business was never “99 percent asshole-free.” Thanks to the many women coming forward, and the brave efforts of Brienne Allan, the production manager at Massachusetts’ Notch Brewing who has surfaced these thousand-plus accounts via her Instagram account (@ratmagnet), more people are waking up to that.
Minoritiesrecordargusnews.com

Co-worker appropriates black culture

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a non-Black coworker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I’ve even caught him casually using a few slurs when he’s speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn’t really have any Black friends from what I […]
DrinksBakersfield Channel

Craft beer industry undergoing a #MeToo-style reckoning

One woman's honest discussion about misogyny in the workplace has brought a #MeToo-style reckoning to the world of craft beer. By sharing the stories from hundreds of mostly anonymous women from across the country, Brienne Allan has forced dozens of breweries to grapple with workplace culture in the industry. Allan,...
DrinksPaste Magazine

Craft Beer’s Sexist and Racist Reckoning Has Come Again

As last week began, the beer world was poised for its annual celebration of American Craft Beer Week. After an entire year lost to the COVID-19 pandemic—a year that devastated the craft beer industry, which declined 9% in volume and lost several points of market share in 2020—this week had an air of high hopes, an unofficial proclamation of “let’s get back to normal.”
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Athletic Brewing non-alcoholic brewery finds home in San Diego

Fifteen months ago Athletic Brewing made the decision to open a facility in the craft beer capitol of the United States, San Diego. For co-founder Bill Shufelt the decision to base here in San Diego was a no brainer. He knew that they were seeing 10% of their sales here in California. So why non-alcoholic beer you might ask?
Mental HealthThe Drum

Crafting a mental health campaign for brand + cultural impact

The COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption it caused took a significant toll on our mental health. Yet it has also accelerated a positive shift toward more frequent, nuanced and responsible media coverage of mental health issues and suicide. Brands have noticed, and more companies have entered the mental health conversation during Mental Health Month 2021.
Drinksvacationstravel.com

Why people have gone mad for Mountain Culture Beer Co brewery

In a region filled with old pubs and dive bars, Katoomba’s Mountain Culture Beer Co is a breath of fresh air. This craft beer brewery is spearheading a change in the Blue Mountains drinking culture with chart-topping ales and a wholesome community atmosphere. Head brewer DJ McCready, immigrated to Australia...
DrinksPunch

The Coronation of Craft Beer

In the first installment of a three-part series, Aaron Goldfarb examines the 1980s and '90s when the brewpub was born, “micro” was king and beer met the barrel in earnest. Beer-loving Homer Simpson may have thought “we elected the wrong Carter,” although, in actuality, Jimmy was more responsible for today’s culturally rich brew scene than his hard-drinking younger brother Billy and that eponymous beer. In 1978, the 39th president federally legalized homebrewing, allowing hobbyists to hone their skills and eventually, in some cases, turn professional. This law would open the floodgates for the first wave of craft brewers like Ken Grossman, the owner of a homebrew supply shop in Chico, California, who opened Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980.
Drinksporchdrinking.com

8 Uplifting Stories Showcasing Craft Beer’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

The craft brewing industry is overflowing with inspirational stories of craft entrepreneurs. Stories of courageous people from all walks of life, overcoming adversity and raising the tide of the whole craft community—and the communities they serve. Here are just a few of those stories:. 1. Homebrewing to Montclair Brewery. Homebrewer...
Food & Drinkswinespectator.com

12 Food-Friendly West Coast Rosés

Rosé has become essential to any wine lover's collection. It comes in many shades and styles today, and it's perfect for picnics, barbecues and poolside quaffing. This week’s selections offers a variety of pink wines from California, Oregon and Washington. Even better, all of these rosés are priced at $25 or less, making it easy to stock up for the warm weather months.