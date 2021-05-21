newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Kendall Jenner on how social media has affected her anxiety (video)

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the second installation of ‘Open Minded,’ Jenner sits with Dr. Jorge Partida, a mental-health expert who explains the psychological effects social media has on the brain and how to create a healthier relationship between the two. Special Thanks To: Derek Blasberg Maya Amolis Dr. Ramani Durvasula Ashleah Gonzales Christy Welder Jessica Edwards Barb Solish Katrina Gay Dr. Ken Duckworth YouTube Health Medcircle NAMI The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Zendaya
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Ruby Rose
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Ellie Kemper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Anxiety#Katrina Gay#Americans#Vogue Explore#Conde Nast#Korean#Celebs#Videos#Personality#Vegan#Fried Chicken#Grilled Cheese#Wellington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Everything We Want To Right Now

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner did what Kendall Jenner does best: she swanned around the streets of NYC wearing some nifty designer duds, in an outfit engineered to single handedly revitalize the imperiled street style industry. This time, though, these weren’t just any designer duds—Jenner was wearing a fit of awe-inspiring proportion courtesy of The Row, the Olsen-founded powerhouse of unassuming luxury.
Tennistennis.com

Kendall Jenner hits the court in neon-tennis outfit

Guess who was serving aces on the court recently? No, not Naomi Osaka or Roger Federer, but American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old socialite posted a photo of her on the court donning a neon green outfit in collaboration with Alo Yoga. The Aces Tennis Skirt and...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kendall Jenner's Response To Being Called A "Bad Example" Didn't Hold Back

Kendall Jenner is getting so real about the disconnect between her family's life and reality TV. In Vogue's new digital series called Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, Jenner touched on a ton of subjects related to her struggles with anxiety and social media. In the latest episode, she talked about how perception in the public eye affects her. Not afraid to hold back, Kendall Jenner’s response to being called a “bad example” is so honest.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Dani Michelle x Tradesy Partnership Has So Many Items Kendall Jenner Would Wear

In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.
RecipesPosted by
Cleveland.com

How to make potato rosti (video)

Join Chris Morocco in his home kitchen as he makes potato rosti. Shredding and squeezing out potatoes, just like when making latkes, helps create a supremely crisp rosti that serves as a base for eggs and dressed greens. An oven finish means there’s no flipping required, keeping this dish nice and simple.
MinoritiesHOT 97

Mulatto Officially Changed Her Name To Latto & Social Media Has Mixed Feelings

After months of criticism, Mulatto officially has a new rap name. Last year, online critics bashed Latto for identifying as black but allegedly in the past saying she doesn’t like to call herself Black or White. People had issues with her stage name, Mulatto. By definition, the word describes someone who is the offspring of one white parent and one Black parent. Historically, the term is offensive.
Celebritiesscoopsquare24.com

Kendall Jenner already facing backlash over her 818 Tequila Launch

Kendall Jenner is one of the well-known members of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The influencer recently launched her new 818 tequila and is facing backlash for the same. It all started with a social media user slamming the ad campaign and product launch for its “modern...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Kendall Jenner Is Her Own Brand Ambassador in an 818 Tequila Vest & Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers

Kendall Jenner is building quite the buzz around her new 818 Tequila. The model spent her Monday delivering packages of the award-winning product across Los Angeles, checking out store setups around town in her branded delivery truck. For the outing, Kendall proved why she is the best brand ambassador for her tequila as she layered an 818-tagged vest over a white tee and porcelain jeans.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kendall Jenner and Kardashians Celebrate Kendall’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner had a splashy launch party for her 818 tequila, and she brought her family along for the celebration. The Kardashians were out in force Friday night at The Nice Guy in WeHo … Kim, Kylie, Kris, along with Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. 818...
Posted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner in The Row Is A Mood–Here’s How I’m Recreating It For Less

In an ideal world, I'd have complimentary unlimited metro swipes, a lifetime supply of Sweetgreen, and a closet full of The Row. By now, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's label has transcended the ranks of celebrity fashion brands, becoming a bonafide player in the industry. When it comes to quiet elegance and understated luxury, quite frankly, no one does it better.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig’s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kendall Jenner was the target of harsh criticism after launching her tequila spot

Kendall Jenner She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram and even one of the most millionaire young women. She became known thanks to her star-studded family, better known as the Kardashian clan. The truth is that after having his own show, Keeping up with the Kardashians, the sisters also managed to build their careers apart. Most of them are businesswomen and work in the cosmetics industry.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kendall Jenner confesses that she is “addicted” to social networks

The 25-year-old model and reality star admitted that she is not “proud” of her relationship with social media. Kendall Jenner is “addicted” to social networks. The 25-year-old model and reality star admitted that she is not “proud” of the relationship she currently has with social media sites, as she spends too much time browsing sites like Twitter and Instagram.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila 'is similar to rival brand'

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand has been accused of being strikingly similar to a rival. The 25-year-old model has developed her own brand, but Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis has already taken to Instagram to point out the similarities between the two products. He wrote in a now-deleted message on...
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Katy Perry and Jessica Alba party with Kendall Jenner and more

From getting all glammed up for major events to stepping out for intimate date nights, celebrities are shining bright this spring. Clearly April showers brought some May star power! Scroll through to gaze at the latest and greatest celebrity and royal photos of the week, as Shakira and...
DrinksNYLON

Everything You Need To Know About Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is close to hitting shelves, just in time for summer. The once-elusive liquor brand has been in the works for over three years by the model, and now, at long last, we have some concrete details. Starting on Tuesday, May 18, 818 Tequila will be available...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kendall Jenner's Response To Haters Who Say She's Too Privileged To Have Anxiety Is On Point

For years, Kendall Jenner has opened up about her experience with anxiety. She's gotten real about her mental health on episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as in countless interviews, explaining life in the spotlight sometimes gives her "full-on panic attacks." In a May 6 video for Vogue's new digital series Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, the model got more honest than ever about the toll anxiety has on her everyday life. Kendall Jenner's response to haters who say she's too privileged to have anxiety shows no one is immune to experiencing it.