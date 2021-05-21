Kendall Jenner on how social media has affected her anxiety (video)
In the second installation of ‘Open Minded,’ Jenner sits with Dr. Jorge Partida, a mental-health expert who explains the psychological effects social media has on the brain and how to create a healthier relationship between the two. Special Thanks To: Derek Blasberg Maya Amolis Dr. Ramani Durvasula Ashleah Gonzales Christy Welder Jessica Edwards Barb Solish Katrina Gay Dr. Ken Duckworth YouTube Health Medcircle NAMI The National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.www.cleveland.com