Weekend Focus: High-pressure on Josh Sargent as Werder Bremen faces historic relegation

By Mike Woitalla
SoccerAmerica.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWerder Bremen, the Bundesliga team that has spent the most seasons of any club in Germany's top tier, could go down on Saturday. Its leading scorer -- 5 goals, 2 assists -- is the 21-year-old American Josh Sargent. The Bundesliga official site wrote: "Bremen top scorer Sargent could certainly do with a pick-me-up: the U.S. international hasn't scored in his eight appearances across the [10-game winless streak with 8 losses] dip."

www.socceramerica.com
