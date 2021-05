Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Rays. The homer was the sixth of 2021 for Alonso, but his first since April 25. The first baseman has hit just .148 in his last nine games, with Saturday's homer being his first RBI in that span. Perhaps the homer will get Alonso's bat going, although he's likely locked in as the Mets' starting first baseman for the foreseeable future regardless of his offensive performance.