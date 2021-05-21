Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale
A Los Angeles house once owned by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Hole's Courtney Love has hit the market for a humble asking price of $998,000. According to the online listing, the Hollywood Hills home has "fallen into disrepair and is a major fixer." While it needs a considerable amount of renovation work, the payoff could be worth it: The house boasts a two-story living room complete with an open staircase and a viewing deck with a bird's-eye view of Hollywood.103gbfrocks.com