Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan recalled how he dealt with not fitting the mold of a typical rock frontman. Blabbermouth transcribed some of Corgan's chat on the Best Advice podcast where he explained, “I was not considered good looking. So, my looks were not part of anybody's formula as far as the success of the band. It was never talked about. Photographers would try to stick me in the back of photo shoots with the band and put other people (in front of me). I swear to God. . . Well, y'know, things change. Now the vampire look is in. But at the time, I was not considered a good-looking person.”