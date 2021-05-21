Kardashian-approved Hair Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons On Go-To Products, Trends, And Judging TikTok’s First Reality Show

As we're well into spring and summer is just around the corner, now is the time to go wild with your locks. If you have a screenshot from Instagram that you've been dying to try out on yourself, why not do it now? Whether you're chopping it all off, dyeing it or getting a sophisticated new look, go for it. We were curious to find out what all the A-listers have been doing with their hair, so we spoke with none other than celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons. With clients ranging from the Kardashians to Addison Rae to Lucy Hale and more, he knows what he's doing. Keep reading to find out all he had to say.