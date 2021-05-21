Kardashian-approved Hair Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons On Go-To Products, Trends, And Judging TikTok’s First Reality Show
To list hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons’ clients is to flip through a veritable rolodex of the fashion and modeling industry’s top tier. Case in point: all Kardashians and Jenners, Joan Smalls, Adriana Lima, Hailey Bieber…need we go on? In fact, there’s little he hasn’t turned his hands to over the last two decades, but now he’s adding yet another string to his bow as a judge on Glamhives’ pioneering TikTok reality series, Step & Repeat. I hopped on Zoom with my fellow Dublin-native to talk about his career trajectory, his favorite texturizing spray, why activism is important to him—and to chat about how we miss our Irish mammies across the pond.fashionweekdaily.com