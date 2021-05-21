newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril showers bring May flowers — along with a list of projects to tackle around the house. If your spring cleaning agenda includes minor or major home renovation plans, it’s likely you’ll require the services of a contractor to help your vision come to life. Whether updating your flooring, renovating your kitchen or building a pool or spa, it’s always important to hire licensed contractors who are in good standing with the Nevada State Contractors Board — and here’s why.

