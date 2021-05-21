Don’t get swept up by home repair scams this spring

I am old. Been there, done that. Perhaps some of my experiences can be useful in managing the drought. I am one of those people who has been on near maximum water conservation for years. I installed drip irrigation before it was popular. I planted drought-resistant plants. I have low-flow toilets and showerheads. I have no leaky faucets. I take my car to a car wash. I use the dishwasher only when it is full. I have a lever kitchen faucet that I flip off easily when I rinse dishes. I only do full loads of laundry. I am simply not a wasteful person. I brush my teeth by filling a glass of water, dipping my toothbrush, brushing, rinsing from the glass and using the remainder to rinse my toothbrush. I don’t have a lawn.