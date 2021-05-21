newsbreak-logo
Auburn city hall allowing vaccinated people to go maskless in building

By Kelly Rocheleau
Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now able to be in Memorial City Hall in Auburn without face masks. City Manager Jeff Dygert said during a city council meeting Thursday that people are no longer required to wear masks if they are vaccinated but that unvaccinated people still need to wear them. This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent guidance saying that fully vaccinated people don't need to maintain social distancing or wear masks.

auburnpub.com
