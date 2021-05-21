newsbreak-logo
Jesus Our Life: Virtual Retreat

angelusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFr. Jeremiah Shryock, CFR, will offer live Zoom sessions on how to follow Jesus in practical, real, and concrete ways throughout the weekend. Register with a friend and get 2 for 1 deal with the code TOGETHER. Register at https://sacredheartretreathouse.com/events/060421/?source=500arch.

