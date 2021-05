Across the nation, renewable energy development is booming. The U.S. Department of Energy reports renewables comprise the majority of new power sources brought online in 2021, and wind and solar technicians are two of the fastest growing jobs in the country. Why does this matter for New Mexicans? Thanks to our abundant wind and solar resources and our connection to the expansive Western Interconnection electric grid, we can support renewable energy production right here in our state, and even export surplus renewable energy elsewhere. New Mexico has vast renewable solar and wind resources just waiting to be leveraged to help New Mexico diversify its economy.