Every year, the goal for any team is to win the Super Bowl, but for the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders, what would be considered a successful season?. The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders are in must-win mode, after having six first-round picks the last three seasons, and revamping the roster on both sides of the ball. The past two seasons, the Raiders have gotten off to blazing starts, winning games that many felt they would not, but in the end, late-season collapses did them in.