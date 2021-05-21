newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders: What would be considered a successful season?

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, the goal for any team is to win the Super Bowl, but for the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders, what would be considered a successful season?. The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders are in must-win mode, after having six first-round picks the last three seasons, and revamping the roster on both sides of the ball. The past two seasons, the Raiders have gotten off to blazing starts, winning games that many felt they would not, but in the end, late-season collapses did them in.

justblogbaby.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
272K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Playoff Games#Bowl Games#Nfl Football#Football Games#Quarterback#Must Win Mode#Blazing Starts#Meaningful Games#Late Season Collapses#January#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLKTNV

Report: Las Vegas Raiders’ value skyrockets to $3.1B

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' value has more than doubled in the last five years. Forbes says the Raiders are now worth more than $3 billion. That makes them the 29th most-valuable team franchise in the world. The team was purchased back in 1966 for $180,000.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

NFL Draft Expert Talks Las Vegas Raiders Haul

The Las Vegas Raiders went after their woes on defense by selecting five defensive players in the 2021 NFL draft. All of the players selected by the Raiders were graded higher than their anticipated draft pick. Zach Patraw, the President of the NFL Draft Bible, joined the "Pritch & Clay"...
NFLUSA Today

5 must-see games involving the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021

1. Week 1 – vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football) The first Monday Night Football game of the year and the first-ever game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium? Yep. A win against one of the AFC’s best teams in primetime would be one fantastic way to start off the season for Jon Gruden and the Raiders.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Releases Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Schedule

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL released the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule. The following is the Raiders' regular season schedule for the 2021 season. - Mon. Sept. 13 - Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT – ESPN/ABC (Monday Night Football, Primetime) - Sun. Sept. 19 -...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

ESPN: Why Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas Raiders is unlikely

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's affinity for Aaron Rodgers is not sworn to secrecy, however the AFC West franchise has a quarterback in Derek Carr and isn't expected pursue the NFL's reigning MVP despite being one of the reported favorites to land him, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. Gutierrez...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Front office addresses defense in 2021 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders and their front office finally decided to do something about their awful defense by drafting five defensive players, but is it enough?. Last season, I felt that the Las Vegas Raiders’ issues were never about Derek Carr, but the defense that gave up nearly the most points in team history. Despite this, fans still called for Carr’s head in the offseason, and rumors swirled of trades to the Eagles for Carson Wentz and Seattle for Russell Wilson.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Schedule breakdown: How Raiders reach playoffs in second Las Vegas season

The NFL’s first-ever 17-game schedule is here, leading to every diehard fan running through the schedule of his or her local team to determine the wins and losses. Let’s join in on the tradition. Here’s an admittedly-optimistic view on the Las Vegas’ Raiders 2021 season. The Raiders have one the lowest win totals in the NFL at William Hill sports books at over/under 8 juiced heavily to the under at -140 (risking $1.40 to win $1) compared to over at +120 (risking $1 to win $1.20).
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders new-look defense will be tested early in 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Clelin Ferrell #96 of the Las Vegas Raiders in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Raiders defeated the Jets 31-28. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the handful of teams who will be opening their state-of-the-art stadiums to fans in 2021 after being closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Raiders are hoping to have some more success than in 2020. Las Vegas made a huge leap early in...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr to zero in on another No. 15

Dec 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. Since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Raiders...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Will Host Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 Home Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in their home opener at Heinz Field in Week 2, Steelers Now has confirmed. Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan first reported the scheduling of the game. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the two historic franchises since the...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens to open 2021 season at Las Vegas Raiders on ‘Monday Night Football’

The first look at the Ravens’ retooled offense will be on display for the entire country. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will travel to Las Vegas to open the 2021 season against the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 13 and the game will simulcast on ESPN and ABC. The NFL has turned its annual schedule reveal into a full-day affair this ...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Game Tickets Valuable in Secondary Market

With fans allowed inside the stadium looking more and more like reality this season, Las Vegas Raiders game ticket prices are on the rise. The Raiders have five of the top seven most in-demand games for the 2021 NFL season. Las Vegas’s season-opening Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 13...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders & NFL Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.