newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Heights Partners has announced the opening of the first multifamily residential property to be completed in Symphony Park. Located at 250 S. City Parkway, Parc Haven seeks to provide residences to anyone seeking a desert retreat haven in the middle of the city itself. Preleasing for the property began on April 22.

www.reviewjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Arts#Residential Property#City Manager#Town Manager#Residential Development#Home Entertainment#Aspen Heights Partners#Whirlpool#Parc Haven#Symphony Park#Residences#Outdoor Atmosphere#Living Space#Houses Massage Tables#Development Manager#Vegas#Indoor Outdoor Loggias#Shelves#Pet Wash Stations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Las Vegas, NVrebusinessonline.com

KeyBank Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Tanager Apartments in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — KeyBank has arranged a $58.5 million fixed-rate, investor-placed loan for the refinancing for Tanager, an apartment community in Las Vegas. The borrower is Texas-based The Howard Hughes Corp. Built in 2019, Tanager features 267 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across three three-story residential buildings on nine acres....
Las Vegas, NVEater

The Eater Vegas Outdoor Dining Guide for 2021

Welcome to the Eater Vegas outdoor dining guide, updated for 2021. The weather in Las Vegas makes it ideal for outdoor dining and drinking year round, whether in the middle of triple-digit temperatures in the summer (thank you, misters) or in the midst of winter (thank you, heaters). Head to a romantic patio on the Strip at Restaurant Guy Savoy, a patio with a view of the city at Legacy Club, a garden hideout at Park on Fremont, or patio with sand and poolside views at Casa Calavera.
Las Vegas, NVhawaiitelegraph.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Now Available for Trading on WealthSimple

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its approval for trading on popular investment management platform, WealthSimple. The Company can now be traded through the platform on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

'Museum of Selfies' finds permanent home at The LINQ Promenade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — But first, let me take a selfie. The LINQ Promenade will welcome the new, permanent location of Museum of Selfies on June 1. The interactive exhibition provides guests premium selfie opportunities featuring works by artists from around the world. Museum of Selfies will be located on the Promenade next to the Welcome to Las Vegas gift store.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas celebrates 116th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas is celebrating its 116th birthday this weekend. Las Vegas was founded in 1905 encompassing only 110 acres. Four years later, Las Vegas was also the driving force in the creation of Clark County. Today Las Vegas is known around the world...
Las Vegas, NVusbets.com

Vaccination, Lifted Restrictions Setting Up A Hot Summer In Vegas

Las Vegas is gearing up for one of its strongest summers in history, and if this past weekend is any indication, that’s just what the city is going to get. The Centers for Disease Control announcement Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor settings prompted Nevada regulators on Friday to loosen the mask-wearing requirement in casinos. Casino resorts, most of which were greenlighted to return to 100% of their capacity last week, saw huge crowds, including an influx of drive-in traffic from California and Las Vegas residents celebrating with family and friends to mark the apparent winding down of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Analysts like Red Rock’s sale of Palms, construction at Durango

Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, is going through a transition. Analysts like it. Top Station executives Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III, Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Stephen Cootey met with gaming analysts from Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan late last week to discuss the company’s big news — the sale of the Palms casino to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for $650 million and the planned groundbreaking of a new project near South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in early 2022.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Real estate brokers jockey for top spot in 2021

Ultra-luxury sales are boosting the cumulative value of home sales in the Las Vegas Valley, and it won’t be surprising if Las Vegas sets an all-time record in 2021 for the highest price ever paid for a home. Las Vegas Realtors sold $1.68 billion worth of $1 million-plus homes during...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: Short-term rental bill exacerbates Nevadans’ pain

Nevadans continue to suffer the economic effects of the past year. The pandemic has deprived millions of Nevadans of their livelihood. Assembly Bill 363 could threaten the future of the short-term rental industry in Nevada — along with the jobs that vacation rentals support — as we attempt to recover from economic shutdowns.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

In search of the best espresso in downtown Las Vegas

Within the past couple years, coffee shops have been sprouting up in downtown Las Vegas. What used to be a market dominated by one Starbucks at the ground level of a bank, open only during business hours, has completely transformed. Now, just a few blocks apart are several amazing options for espresso.
Las Vegas, NVKDWN

Boyd Gaming Properties Approved for 100% Casino Capacity

Another Las Vegas hotel owner says it gained regulatory approval to operate its casinos at 100% occupancy. Boyd Gaming said Thursday it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval to fully open the casino floors at its Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild properties. The company says masks were still required inside properties, and that non-gambling areas remained at 80% capacity. That complies with Clark County government directives. Most Las Vegas-area casinos are now allowed to operate at full occupancy.
LifestyleKTNV

13 Things To Do | 05/13/21

No plans for fun this week? No problem! Check out these fun things to do in the Las Vegas Valley. For the full list, click here.
Las Vegas, NVKTNV

Regal Theatres resumes operations at additional locations

Regal is proud to announce 3 additional locations will open in the Las Vegas area on May 14. Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline with the new movies including "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Building back better for infrastructure week

An Interstate 11 bridge under construction at Railroad Pass on Friday, May 19, 2017. (Photo by Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Infrastructure is again a national conversation. President Biden just introduced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure. He has noted that his sweeping plan is "a once-in-a-generation investment in America" at a level not seen since the 1960s when the country built the interstate highway system and won the Space Race. The plan includes rebuilding 20,000 miles of roads, repairing 10,000 bridges – including the ten most economically essential bridges in the country – and building a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, among many other things. While the details will no doubt be debated, Americans largely agree that investing in infrastructure is an important safety issue and a boon to both our economy and the future of our communities.