Aspen Heights announces opening of Parc Haven apartments in Symphony Park

An Interstate 11 bridge under construction at Railroad Pass on Friday, May 19, 2017. (Photo by Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Infrastructure is again a national conversation. President Biden just introduced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure. He has noted that his sweeping plan is "a once-in-a-generation investment in America" at a level not seen since the 1960s when the country built the interstate highway system and won the Space Race. The plan includes rebuilding 20,000 miles of roads, repairing 10,000 bridges – including the ten most economically essential bridges in the country – and building a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, among many other things. While the details will no doubt be debated, Americans largely agree that investing in infrastructure is an important safety issue and a boon to both our economy and the future of our communities.