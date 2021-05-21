Celebrity-Backed Designer Bags
Designer brand Burberry tapped Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, and Shygirl for a fashion campaign focused on launching the Olympia Bag. The Olympia Bag campaign features the celebrity cast sporting the designer handbag in a stripped-back photoshoot that highlights the accessory's elegant esthetic. The celebrity-backed campaign launched in step with Burberry's World of Olympia initiative that serves as a combination pop-up store and interactive art gallery for the designer handbag. The handbags will be sold at these pop-ups as well as in established Burberry locations.www.trendhunter.com