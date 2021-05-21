Celebrity-Backed Designer Bags

After a year of working at home, work bags were forgotten in our day-to-day routines, along with commutes, office workwear, and heels. But as we think about returning to the office soon, remember that the best work bags and totes should always meet two criteria points: function and style. When searching for your own, ask yourself: Is it durable? Will it be sizable enough to fit all of your essentials—laptop, notebooks, planners, wallet, keys, and beauty staples? Is it lightweight and comfortable enough to wear over your shoulders, especially during a daily commute? I’ve learned the hard way of purchasing work bags that are too heavy to start with, making them cumbersome to lug around when filled up and left much less used.