Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Ending Explained: Will There Be a Sequel?

This Thursday, Netflix is hosting an Army of the Dead Livestream Event where fans will get a chance to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film. Army of the Dead is fast approaching, but to make the wait more bearable Netflix is hosting a global livestream event on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am PT/1pm ET. During the interactive experience, fans can expect special appearances from the director himself, Zack Snyder, and stars of the film, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more. Plus, fans will be able to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film! Once unlocked fans will have a 32-hour window to watch the first 15 minutes on YouTube; the same amount of time the crew in the film have to complete their $200 million heist.