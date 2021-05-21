Salma Hayek Praises Lady Gaga's Performance in House of Gucci: 'She Is Extraordinary'

Even before it became a buzzy Ridley Scott production starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, the Gucci family story was the stuff of Hollywood. The brand’s founder—the flamboyantly named Guccio Gucci—built his empire in Florence with luggage, inspired by a period working at London’s Savoy Hotel as a bellhop. He raised several sons, who competed throughout adulthood with a ferocity that would raise eyebrows in the Succession writers room. But it was one of Gucci’s grandsons, the mild-mannered Maurizio, who somehow ended up in the eye of this dynastic storm. He fell in love with a beautiful if ostentatious Elizabeth Taylor lookalike, named Patrizia Reggiani, who was conveniently on a mission to marry Italian royalty. With his father’s encouragement, Maurizio began plotting his own domination of the company—outdoing even the ambitions of his Uncle Aldo, the company's blustery de facto heir apparent, who helped make Gucci part of the Wall Street uniform and was eventually jailed for tax evasion in the United States. Maurizio had plans to make Gucci the most modern luxury business in the world. But instead, his plotting ended with him losing the whole company—and several of the figures Maurizio installed, along with Gucci’s new owners, took over the business and made it one of the 1990s’ most successful fashion comeback stories.