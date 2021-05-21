newsbreak-logo
The Massage Gun That 'Came from the Heavens' Is Secretly Marked Down — But Just for Today

By Lily Gray
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been stocking up on the latest fitness equipment — like a new pair of running shoes, resistance bands, and the Instagram-famous weighted bangles, to name a few — it's time to invest in effective recovery essentials, too. If this past year has taught us anything, it's the importance of self-care. We've teamed up with Vybe, whose line of deep-tissue massage guns has won the hearts of thousands of Amazon shoppers, to give PEOPLE readers an exclusive deal on its latest model. For today only, the PEOPLE Shopping Event is giving you an extra 25 percent off the already discounted deep-tissue massage gun designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels with code PEOPLE25VYBE, bringing the total savings to 37 percent off.

People

People

#Massage#Fitness Equipment#Running Shoes#Chest Pain#Neck Pain#Back Pain#Instagram#The People Shopping Event#Orig#Amazon Com#Asap#Deep Tissue Massage Guns#Chest Hurt#Feet#Muscle Ache#Quads#Muscle Pain#Time#Exclusive#Fitness Enthusiasts
Are You a Hot Sleeper? These Cooling Comforters Stop Night Sweats For Good

One thing is for sure: night sweats are the absolute worst. Even if you’re not sweating, hot sleepers frequently wake at night, tossing and turning, and sometimes a sheet just doesn’t cut it. Additionally, certain mattress materials (especially memory foam) and heavy pajamas can increase heat. The optimal temperature for humans to sleep in is 60-72 degrees Fahrenheit, so if you’re slumbering in a heavy, suffocating comforter, nightly interruptions can be expected.
Urikar Pro 3 2600mAh Massage Gun w/ 6 Massage Heads $45.99

Amazon has the Urikar Pro 3 2600mAh Massage Gun w/ 6 Massage Heads for a low $45.99 Free Shipping after $45 clip-on coupon on product page and Coupon Code: "7POPSHTW" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $139.99 so you are saving 67% off retail price. The 45W (peak power) dual-bearing...
Blackleaf Heated Massage Gun Relax Pro for $64.49 + Free Shipping

Blackleafus.com [[url]https] has Blackleaf Heated Massage Gun Relax Pro for $64.49 + Free Shipping. 5 Adjustable Speeds with 5 replaceable heads. Auto shut-off after 15 minutes of continuous use. Powerful & Quiet Massager, 2600mAh & 35-50 dB. Customer Support with 30-day unconditional money-back, 12-month warranty. Package Contents: 1 x Massage...
SLLYE 24V 2200mA Percussion Massage Gun w/ 4 Massage Heads $25.98

Amazon has the SLLYE 24V 2200mA Percussion Massage Gun w/ 4 Massage Heads for a low $25.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "5WFOMSJU" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $129.90 so you are saving 80% off retail price. 1 Button Control - For ON/OFF and speed switch, simple & convenient.
Best powerful massage gun collection 2021- At-home Percussive Therapy

Originally Posted On: Best powerful massage gun collection 2021- At-home Percussive Therapy – MUTTUS. The massage gun also known as, percussion massage is a technology based fitness tools to release tight muscles whether you are an athlete or simply prone to sore muscles. If you can’t get to an appointment-or you want to relieve your own tension at home. That’s where massage guns came in. Unlike traditional at home options, like foam rollers, massage guns are helpful for targeting specific pain points and increasing blood flow. It could be hard to determine what is the best massage guns for you.
Astamaniana GH109 2500mAh Mini Massage Gun $35.99

Amazon has the Astamaniana GH109 2500mAh Mini Massage Gun for a low $35.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "NMXR5WC6" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $59.99 so you are saving 40% off retail price. Astamaniana massage gun helps for relieves tight muscles, eliminates soreness and stiff, increases blood circulation, improves...
Manage muscle pain any time with portable mini massage gun

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. If you're feeling sore after a workout or find yourself dealing with muscle tightness, a massage gun can help loosen knots and relieve pain. Yet, storing or carrying them can be difficult, whether you're on a trip or just trying to save space at home.
Deep Tissue Massage Gun only $23.99 (Reg. $120!)

Whoa!! Score this Deep Tissue Massage Gun for a HOT price!. Amazon has this Deep Tissue Massage Gun for just $23.99 when you use the promo code WEVFDXJE at checkout!. This is regularly $119.95 and has amazing reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get guaranteed...
Recovapro’s Lite mini massage gun has £100 off right now: Here’s our review of the Theragun alternative

Whether you’ve taken up running during lockdown or have become a living room yogi, it’s easy to overdo it while exercising, leading to tired and sore muscles.Soothing aches after working out is an important step in your fitness regime that promotes healing after injury as well as more personal bests in the longer term.Percussive massage devices offer a certain type of physical therapy that uses vibrations in rapid bursts of pressure on muscles, working to replace normal stretching after a long run or an at-home exercise class.From rehabilitating a minor injury to helping with more general physio, massage guns stimulate...
Pet Messes and Years-Old Stains Are No Match for This ‘Magic’ Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and It’s on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Anyone who has pets, children, or messy roommates can attest that carpet flooring is a disaster waiting to happen. If you know that struggle all too well, join the thousands of Amazon shoppers in your position who love the Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner. It removes deep-rooted messes with ease — and it's on sale.
Hot Sleepers Are Obsessed with This Best Cooling Blanket from Amazon That Starts at $20

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There’s no way around it: Being a hot sleeper is not fun. Regardless of your air conditioner setting or your nighttime attire, night sweats might still be a persistent issue. Luckily, there are plenty of cooling bedding products available that are designed to keep out the heat so you can catch some well-deserved Zs.
This $23 Foam Roller Has 15,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If we could only take a few things...
Amazon Just Marked Down One of Its Top-Rated Shark Vacuums Ahead of Memorial Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Early Memorial Day sales are kicking off on Amazon. There's no better time to beat the crowds and save on big-ticket items, including Amazon devices, Apple watches, and last but not least, vacuum cleaners. There are so many highly-rated Shark vacuums on sale, including the shopper-favorite Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum with nearly 15,000 five-star ratings.
Can You Really Turn a Jigsaw into a Massage Gun? We Tried!

Perhaps now more than any time in history, hacks are hot. As the pandemic appears to be ebbing and we start picking up the pieces, we sit at a rare confluence: peak technological advancement — and peak desperation for anything that makes this weird new normal easier and/or cheaper to endure.
This Snuffle Mat Is My Secret Hack to Exhausting a Hyper Puppy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Bringing our adorable little puppy home for the first time was an incredibly happy moment for me and my fiancé. His squishy face and squeaky sounds melted our hearts, and playing fetch around our apartment was more fun and entertaining than we thought it could be. But then it was time to do some work, or make dinner, or — heaven forbid — relax on the couch, and our puppy, Bean, just wasn’t having it. Instead of laying down calmly after a play session, he barked excessively and seemed anxious and unsure of what to do, which quickly rubbed off on us, too.
OYeet NEX Pro massage gun 50% off

If you are searching for a professional massage gun you may be interested in the OYeet NEX Pro which has launched via Indiegogo and raised over $300,000 thanks to over 2,500 backers with still 11 days remaining. The massage gun comes complete with eight professional attachments and is capable of running for up to 240 minutes on a single charge.
Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Athleisure and Activewear -- Joggers, Leggings, Lululemon Dupes & More

Memorial Day is just a week away and to celebrate the start of summer, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear at Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from this sale. It's jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer.
These Crocs Sandals ‘Feel Like Walking on Air,’ According to Amazon Shoppers — and They Cost Just $30

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Wearing new sandals out for the first time comes with a certain amount of risk. A pair that seemed perfectly painless when you tried them on can end up pinching within an hour, and the ones that you thought would be supportive enough to walk around in all day long may actually leave you sore. But with Crocs's Serena Sandals, shoppers have found true comfort from the first wear.
The 11 Best Massage Guns of 2021, According to Physical Therapists and Trainers

Massage guns have quickly become one of the most popular tools for pre-workout warm-ups, post-workout cool-downs and recovery sessions. "Massage guns are an excellent portable recovery tool and put the benefits of a massage right at your fingertips," says Ryan Waldman, DPT, a physical therapist at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in New York City. Many people find them to be especially helpful at easing delayed onset muscle soreness, that ache you get one to two days after a new or hard workout.