Lancaster, CA

Mayor Parris and City Council Support Action Against Illegal Marijuana Growing in Lancaster

Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California
 1 day ago
Lancaster, CA. May 21, 2021 -- The Lancaster Sheriff's Department, the California Department of Fish and Game, the California Highway Patrol, and other partners began a joint effort with Los Angeles County to investigate illegal growing operations within Lancaster city limits that are in violation of the City Municipal Code, state, and federal law.

On Wednesday, May 19, LASD personnel arrested four people for conspiracy to commit a crime, cultivation and transportation of marijuana, transportation of marijuana for sale, and illegal possession of a firearm. LASD personnel also impounded and/or stored 32 vehicles and the California Highway Patrol impounded and/or stored 16 vehicles. All of the vehicles towed were being used to transport water, marijuana, or contained materials used to cultivate marijuana.

“The City of Lancaster, LA County, and the LASD were able to swiftly and efficiently identify and apprehend illegal, water theft transport trucks used by illegal growers as part of our work to bring illegal growing to a halt in Lancaster,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are confident in our ongoing efforts to put a stop to any local illegal growing operations.”

The water being stolen is being used to irrigate illegal marijuana grows. There has been a drastic uptick in water theft over the last two years, and efforts such as this one are crucial to improving the overall safety of our City. Per LA County Public Works, if the pressure gets too low, fire hydrants are at risk. Additionally, potable drinking water may be compromised. Illegal grows are harmful to the environment and wildlife due to the hazardous chemicals and toxic pesticides used. Toxic molds or fungus as well as faulty electrical setups or booby traps can be life threatening to residents and wildlife that may wander into areas that contain illegal grows. Cutting off the water supply for these operations, especially in the summer heat, is an extremely effective step in halting illegal grow operations and ensuring the safety of our community.

“The City of Lancaster is proud of the work our law enforcement officers were able to accomplish during this illegal growing bust and are thankful for their ongoing service to our City,” said City of Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “Our local law enforcement continues to protect our community and ensure Lancaster remains a safe place to live and play.”

This joint agency operation will continue their efforts to identify and deter illegal water theft within the City and will remain proactive in taking criminal and administrative enforcement to hold the responsible parties accountable.

Anyone with information regarding illegal growing operations or water theft in the City of Lancaster should contact the Public Safety Department at (661) 723-6063 or publicsafety@cityoflancasterca.org. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 to report information.

Lancaster /ˈlæŋ.kæstər/ is a charter city in northern Los Angeles County, in the Antelope Valley of the western Mojave Desert in Southern California. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 156,633,

