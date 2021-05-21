newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewer’s Jacob Nottingham Heading Back to Seattle

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have claimed catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee for a second time this season as part of a series of roster moves. Nottingham was claimed by the Mariners in late April but was subsequently traded back to Milwaukee when the Brewers were in need of catching help. Nottingham has appeared in five games this season for Milwaukee. Seattle also optioned catcher Luis Torrens to Triple-A Tacoma while designating for assignment right-handed pitcher Brady Lail and infielder José Marmolejos.

1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
143
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Nottingham
Person
Luis Torrens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Catcher Jacob Nottingham#Catcher Luis Torrens#Triple A Tacoma#Roster Moves#Infielder Jos Marmolejos#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Rotation Should Be Back To Normal Pretty Soon

Apr 26, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) wipes his face after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation was the clear strength of the...
MLBshepherdexpress.com

Brewers Out Six in a Row—But Wait for the Bounce Back!

There are a lot of paths to a successful MLB season, including some with some major highs and lows. The 2021 Milwaukee Brewers hit what they hope was rock bottom last week when they lost six consecutive games, getting blown out in the finale of a home series against the Dodgers before dropping the first five games of a road trip to Philadelphia and Miami. At the end of the day on May 1 they had the National League’s best record but after a loss on May 7 they were just 17-16, the second best team in their own division and the NL’s seventh best.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Urías Pitches Dodgers Past Seattle 7-1 For Back-to-back Wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 for their first back-to-back victories in 25 days. Julio Urías pitched seven stellar innings of two-hit ball, Matt Beaty drove in three runs and Max Muncy homered for the second straight game as the defending World Series champions opened a nine-game homestand by sweeping this two-game interleague series. Urías retired Seattle’s first 13 hitters and beat the Mariners for the second time this season. Dylan Moore had an RBI single for the Mariners, who have lost 11 of 16 overall.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies helped the Atlanta Braves build a big enough lead to protect their beleaguered bullpen. Ozuna and Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season and the Braves snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
MLBnysportsday.com

Jacob deGrom Injury: It’s A Baseball Problem

A baseball purist will say the amount of injuries to position players and a pandemic of sorts to starting pitchers is out of hand. Bypass the parity of teams that seem to have evolved during the course of the first 40 games and take a brief look at the injured list.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Cronenworth, Tatis Homer Off Cueto, Padres Rout Giants 11-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1. Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers followed with three more shutout innings. Cueto hadn’t pitched since April 14, when he strained his left lat. He gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Top Prospects Make Debut Vs. Cleveland Thursday [VIDEO]

The Seattle Mariners took their first glimpse into a hopefully brighter future on Thursday (May 13) night when they opened a four-game series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle against the Cleveland Indians with the Major League debuts of top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert. Outfielder Kelenic, the #4 overall...
MLBlindyssports.com

Jacob deGrom to return for streaking Mets vs. D-backs

Jacob deGrom is slated to return to the mound on Sunday when the New York Mets look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. The two-time Cy Young Award winner missed his last outing due to right lat soreness and will be stepping on the hill for the first time since April 28.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brewers look to bounce back at home against Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to their elite starting pitching while trying to rebound against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Brewers, who lost 6-1 in 11 innings in the opener of the three-game series Tuesday at Milwaukee, will start Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.73 ERA) in Game2. Milwaukee has Corbin Burnes lined up for Game 3.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

2-time All-Star Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann Retires

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors. The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals' history in 2014. Zimmermann was a key part of Washington’s rotation when the Nationals won NL East titles in 2012 and 2014. He finished seventh in the Cy Young Award balloting in 2013 and fifth in 2014. Zimmermann made two relief appearances for the Brewers this season. He previously played for the Detroit Tigers.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Haniger Hammers Two Homers, Mariners Lose Lead Late [VIDEO]

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger cranked both his 9th and 10th home runs of the 2021 season to pull into a tie for the American League lead in round-trippers but it wasn't enough as the M's bullpen couldn't hold on to a 4-1 lead late in the game at Chavez Ravine against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Jacob Stallings catching on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is batting fourth in Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Stallings will start behind the plate after Michael Perez was benched on Saturday. In a matchup against right-hander Johnny Cueto, or models project Stallings to score 9.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Padres Hit by COVID-19 Concerns, 5 Players Out, Beat Rockies

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres already were minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch at Colorado because of COVID-19 concerns. Then they needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The Padres wound up beating the Rockies 8-1, boosted by Manny Machado’s home run and five RBIs. But they suddenly found themselves in a precarious position with so many players out of action. Manager Jayce Tingler says he anticipates the shorthanded Padres being able to play Wednesday's doubleheader at Coors Field as expected.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Seattle Surge part ways with Jacob 'Decemate' Cato

Jacob "Decemate" Cato's tenure with the Seattle Surge of the Call of Duty League is over after 15 days. The Surge announced Tuesday there was a mutual parting with Decemate. "The Seattle Surge and JT "Decemate" Cato have decided to mutually part ways as we prepare to move forward into Stage IV of the CDL season," the team said on Twitter. "We would like to thank JT and wish him the best on his future endeavors.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Spencer Turnbull no-hits Seattle, Mike Trout heads to the injured list

There are two big baseball stories to talk about this morning, neither of which is Cleveland’s 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. First, MLB has a fifth no-hitter of the season, and it took place on May 18. Spencer Turnbull threw it, the second pitcher to do such a thing against Seattle this season. LGFT Eric Haase caught it. No team has been no-hit three times in a season, but Cleveland and Seattle are racing for that.