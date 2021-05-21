Brewer’s Jacob Nottingham Heading Back to Seattle

There are a lot of paths to a successful MLB season, including some with some major highs and lows. The 2021 Milwaukee Brewers hit what they hope was rock bottom last week when they lost six consecutive games, getting blown out in the finale of a home series against the Dodgers before dropping the first five games of a road trip to Philadelphia and Miami. At the end of the day on May 1 they had the National League’s best record but after a loss on May 7 they were just 17-16, the second best team in their own division and the NL’s seventh best.