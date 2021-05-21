newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tanev Scores Late, Penguins Beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zuckerstopped 26 shots. Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum. Tanev capped a wild third period as he swatted the puck out of the air past Varlamov for the winner.

1460espnyakima.com
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
143
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Scott Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Islanders#Playoff Series#Penguins Beat Islanders#Uniondale#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Lead#Nassau Coliseum#N Y#Islanders 5 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday

Jarry is slated to be between the pipes for Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports. Jarry was peppered with pucks during Game 1, as he faced 41 shots and gave up four goals along the way. It was the third time in his last six starts that the 26-year-old netminder has allowed four goals, though he is 4-1-0 in those contests. Unless Jarry can rediscover his game, it could be another first-round exit for the Penguins.
NHLarcamax.com

Penguins defeat Islanders, 5-4, to claim first-round series lead

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — It was anxiety overload, but the Penguins got it done. Brandon Tanev batted a puck past Semyon Varlamov with 3:36 left in regulation to give the Penguins a 5-4 win over the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday. The thrilling win gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
NHLCBS Sports

Penguins' Brandon Tanev: Cleared to resume contact

Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to begin taking contact but won't be ready to play against the Flyers on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Tanev appears to be trending in the right direction, but with a back-to-back on the schedule, he may be hard-pressed to slot into the lineup versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. Once cleared to play, Tanev will likely rejoin Teddy Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese on the fourth line but could also push for a spot with Jeff Carter on the third line.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Jarry day-to-day but will be back for playoffs

The Penguins have had to play through injuries to key players on defense and at forward all season long and now they will close out the regular season with a goalie who hasn’t played an NHL game this season. When Tristan Jarry wasn’t on the ice Friday most of us...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Evan Rodrigues ruled out for Saturday's game in Washington

WASHINGTON — The Penguins will be missing at least one of their regular forwards when the puck drops against the Capitals. Evan Rodrigues was ruled out by coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday morning. He did not participate in the optional morning skate, and his status remains day-to-day. The versatile forward...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins’ Unsung Hero Brandon Tanev

The Pittsburgh Penguins have Sidney Crosby. They also have Evgeni Malkin. Do not forget about Kris Letang. Those players win championships. Or do they? Is it the players on the bottom six that go to the dirty areas and penalty killers that win Stanley Cups? Players like Brandon Tanev fit that bill and that is why he is the most underrated Penguin.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Islanders take Game 1 from Pens in OT

In Pittsburgh, Kyle Palmieri‘s second goal of the game came at 16:30 of overtime on Sunday to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Penguins and a 1-0 series. “It’s an incredibly exciting time,” Palmieri said. “The opportunity to be in the playoffs is something I don’t take for granted. Obviously, it’s hard to get here. We came on the road on a mission. We were able to go out there tonight and find a way to get a win.”
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

East Notes: Tanev, Subban, DeAngelo, Lundkvist

The Penguins are optimistic that winger Brandon Tanev will be cleared to play for the start of the playoffs next week, notes Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The veteran has been dealing with upper-body injuries in the second half of the season with his latest one keeping him out for more than a month. However, he has resumed skating with the team in recent days which bodes well for his return. Tanev was in the midst of his best offensive season before the injury bug struck as he has seven goals and nine assists in 32 games this season while his physicality (he’s averaging over 4.3 hits per game which is the highest rate of his career) will be a welcome addition for the grittier postseason style.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Tanev Hopes To Be Ready To Return When Playoffs Start

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Brandon Tanev’s answer didn’t match the high-octane approach he regularly brings to the ice when he was asked Friday what he might bring if he can return from injury for the start of the playoffs. “When the opportunity comes, or if it happens, just get out there...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLarcamax.com

Penguins' stars held silent again as Islanders roll to Game 4 victory

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The first three games of this series were compelling theater, with intense battles and momentum swings and drama until the final buzzer. Game 4 was anything but that, with the Penguins delivering a dud Saturday. The New York Islanders were the better squad from start to finish...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Back & Forth: The Play(off series lead)’s the Thing

The regular season ends and the playoffs begin with a bang. That’s a lot for just two games. First, let’s look back at the (heart-pumping) week that was. This game already feels like it was played six months ago. It’s pretty irrelevant at this point but it was nice to see the Islanders look like themselves... for two periods at least. The overtime beauty by who else - Taylor Hall - still stings but by that point, the standings had already been set.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins look to even playoff series with Islanders

The New York Islanders can put themselves in great position with a win Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders won Sunday's series opener in Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime, a huge step toward negating the Penguins' home-ice advantage. It...
NHLleadertimes.com

Palmieri’s OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs. So far, so very good. Palmieri knocked a fluttering puck past Tristan Jarry 16:30 into overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1 of their […]
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLNHL

Jarry, DeSmith and Tanev Will Be Unavailable for Saturday

The goalies will be good to go for Game 1 of the playoffs, while Tanev hopes to be ready. Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from Penguins practice on Friday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex heading into the team's regular-season finale on Saturday against Buffalo. NOTE: If the Penguins win...
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders edge Pens in overtime

Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over...