Western Center Academy senior Byron Gonzalez is one of 300 outstanding students nationwide chosen to receive The Gates Scholarship from nearly 35,000 applicants. He was at his part-time job at Little Caesars Pizza when he got the news from the Gates Foundation. “I checked my phone on break and then I looked at my emails. I thought I was dreaming so I ran to the bathroom to scream and jump,” he said. “I told my mom on her birthday as a surprise so it was nice to see her shock knowing that my parents will not have to pay for anything. I was always stressed about that but now I am living the dream.” The email said that in addition to funding the undergraduate education for the Class of 2021 Gates Scholars, the scholarship will help students continue to hone their leadership skil.