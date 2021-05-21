Mets put Pete Alonso on IL with hand sprain

NEW YORK — The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night. Dominic Smith delivered the game-tying punch in the ninth inning, an RBI single to center that scored Kevin Pillar from second, and backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked it off for the second time in five days in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Mazeika hit a grounder to first base and the throw home was late as the speedy Jonathan Villar swiped his hand across the plate for the game-winning run.