MLB

Mets put Pete Alonso on IL with hand sprain

By Ryan Chichester
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe injuries keep coming for the first-place Mets, with Pete Alonso being the latest to be put on the shelf. The Mets announced Friday that Alonso would be put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 19, with a right hand sprain. Alonso was left out of Wednesday’s lineup, with manager Luis Rojas saying after the game that it was due to hand and wrist discomfort that may be stemming from a hit by pitch against the Cardinals earlier this month.

