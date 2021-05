Parents in Mississippi who are in the market to buy a car for their new driver put safety first when it comes to what kind of automobile is chosen. Safety is one of the top factors that most people think about when they are deciding on what type of car will suit their needs best. The United States of America has more than six million car accidents every year and many of them have devastating outcomes. Teens, though, especially those aged 16-19 are the most vulnerable group to deadly crashes in the country. For this reason, the safety of an automobile is the number one most important element in picking the right vehicle for a new driver.