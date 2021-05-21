newsbreak-logo
Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers

By Tory Dunnan
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) – Six months after she was left in a South Florida dumpster, Lola is reunited with her rescuers. The folks at Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch began the recovery process for the emaciated dog, but so much has happened since then. “Oh, she is so beautiful...

AnimalsNew York Post

Rescuers unable to save seal that spent 2 years caught in net

Despite their best efforts, rescuers were unable to save this seal. For over two years, UK conservationists had tried to capture a seal the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust spotted caught in fishing wire in December 2018, but by the time they finally freed the creature, it was too late.
Sarasota, FLwogx.com

Sarasota officer breaks window to rescue dog left in hot car

SARASOTA, Fla. - Just before noon, as temperatures rose above 90 degrees, Sergeant Louis Buck responded to frantic calls. Callers said a dog was locked in a car with no running air conditioning. "You could tell the dog was getting really hot, trying to find shadowy places inside the car...
Petsnews-shield.com

Mother Cat And Her Kittens Take In A New Family Member | The Dodo

A terrified mother cat finally warms up to rescuers and takes in a stray kitten. For updates on other rescues, follow Cats of San Bernardino on Facebook: https://thedo.do/catssanbernardino, and Instagram: https://thedo.do/catsofsanbernardino. Special thanks to Tasha for fostering Michelin and her kittens, you can keep up with her other fosters on Instagram: http://thedo.do/toebeantales.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Mama Dog Reunites With Her Stolen Puppies: Heartwarming Reunion

A mama dog reuniting with her stolen puppies is warming the hearts of dog lovers everywhere. This stray dog had a litter of NINE puppies. All of them were stolen from her and dumped on the side of the road, along with trash and other unwanted things. The mama and the people caring for her and the pups desperately wanted them back.
AnimalsPosted by
SoJO 104.9

25 Heartwarming Photos of South Jersey Rescue Dogs

Rescuing a dog is a particularly rewarding experience. On National Rescue Dog Day, SoJO 104.9 listeners shared photos with pups they say rescued THEM. And, boy, there are some cuties in South Jersey that are very happy to have found their fur-ever home. My mom recently rescued a dog named...
AnimalsEyewitness News

Authorities find over 50 cats left behind in apartment

(WJAR/Meredith) -- Police in Rhode Island found a vacant two bedroom apartment filled with more than 50 cats. The cats were found last week after the tenant moved out and left them behind. Police told WJAR six cats were pregnant and had kittens, bringing the total number of animals to...
PetsPosted by
AdrianaS

Don’t Return Your Pandemic Rescue Dog To A Shelter – Do This Instead

What Happens When Dogs Get Returned To Shelters, Not Their Original Rescues?. Ideally, no dog would ever be surrendered by their owners. Still, this happens often, and many will return the dogs not to the rescue group they adopted from but to a municipal shelter instead. Jones said this can end very poorly for the dogs:
Petsboundarycreektimes.com

Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

A mother dog and her seven puppies are thriving after being surrendered by a northern B.C. owner who couldn’t take care of them. Cookie, a terrier mix, was one of 119 dogs surrendered to the B.C. SPCA in March from a property near Fort Nelson. Many of the dogs were severely matted and needed to be treated for dental issues, hernias, nose abrasions, eye issues and were malnourished.
Animalsstrictlybusinessomaha.com

NALA Rescues 40+ Cats, Nearly 60 Dogs and Puppies in Months of March, April

NALA Rescues 40+ Cats, Nearly 60 Dogs and Puppies in Months of March, April. Nebraska Animal Loving Advocates (NALA, www.nalarescue.org) have been busy saving dozens of animals in need this spring, including rescuing more than 40 cats in March and 56 additional animals, including dogs and puppies, in April. They saved all of the cats from Western Nebraska, and several of them were pregnant. Dozens of adorable animals are available for fostering and adoption, and NALA is seeking loving homes to take them in.
PetsThe Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

Meet Couscous! She is a 1-year-old terrier mix with a lot of love to give. Are you ready for an adventure with a new four-legged friend? She would love to be your adventure buddy! She has lots of energy but knows when she needs to settle down. Couscous loves people of all ages, car rides, long walks and running zoomies around the kennel yard; she even knows some tricks! She especially loves snuggling up for belly rubs and giving hugs, she’s just waiting for the right person to share them with. This handsome boy is Kovu, a 1-year-old longhair kitty. Kovu likes to pick his favorite feline friends, often spending most of his day roaming around and overseeing the rest of the kitties in the room. Don’t let it fool you, many times we’ve walked by to find him taking a nap snuggled up with another kitty. Kovu loves to be petted and get scratches behind his ears and his neck, weaving back and forth in front of you before eventually settling on your lap. He’s not prone to sharing attention, but when you have a kitty as sweet and handsome as him, why would you want to? Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Cat missing for 10 days rescued from 20-foot well

A cat who was missing for 10 days has been rescued after being found trapped down a well. Flea went missing from her home in Loddington in Northamptonshire on April 24, and her owners – sisters Freya and Keira Hill – had been searching for her ever since. She was...
PetsPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

South Jersey Shows Us Their Rescue Pups For National Rescue Dog Day

This isn't the first time I've bragged on my Mia girl and it certainly won't be the last. I'll just come out and say it: I'm a crazy dog mom. Guess what? I'm not sorry for it, either, haha! Yesterday was National Rescue Dog Day. It's a day that hits my heart a little bit harder over the last year or so. We adopted my 2-year-lab mix about four months before COVID-19 hit and I cannot tell you how much of a joy it's been to have her by my side throughout the last year and a half.