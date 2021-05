On Monday, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., the Delaware incorporated natgas and oil explorer headquartered in Houston, Texas, alongside its rival Cimarex Energy Co. having had operations in Houston, New Mexico and Oklahoma, said that the companies had agreed to a merger deal which in effect would create an American oil and gas enterprise with an enterprise value of roughly $17 billion, becoming the latest in a string of consolidations in a beleaguered US hydrocarbon industry that underpinned smaller energy firms’ helplessness to grapple with a pandemic-led downturn in oil and natgas prices last year.