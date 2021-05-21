Denton County's medical examiner contract to remain intact in wake of misconduct

Buy Now A view from the eighth floor of the Wells Fargo Building looking at the Denton County Courthouse on the Square. Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Judge Andy Eads says he doesn’t anticipate the county’s partnership with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will change after recent resignations and suspensions due to false testimony and autopsy mistakes.

Denton County has been part of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner District since 1989. Through Tarrant County, Denton County has a medical examiner to investigate deaths of people in various circumstances such as unattended deaths and when someone dies in a hospital, jail or prison within 24 hours of admission.

Eads said he appreciates the actions Tarrant County has taken following recent allegations of false testimony and an internal audit that found errors in autopsies. Dr. Marc Krouse, the deputy medical examiner, was suspended in November from performing autopsies in homicide cases after he failed to find a second bullet when first examining the body of 19-year-old Alfredo Olivares, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I don’t anticipate our long-standing relationship with Tarrant County to be altered,” Eads said. “The contract for services with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner provides a considerable savings to the Denton County taxpayer. I have no knowledge of any cases that are in jeopardy due to these recent allegations about Tarrant County staff.”

Tarrant County taxpayers pay almost $11 million annually for services from the medical examiner’s office, the Star-Telegram reported. Denton County taxpayers paid $423,752 for the medical examiner’s services — a contract Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said has remained the same since 2020 and will remain the same through 2022.

That contract covers such services as full and partial autopsies, external exams and in absentia medical record reviews.

“It’s really the bookend-to-bookend work for a coroner and medical examiner [in the] contract,” Richardson said.

Krouse’s suspension and the later resignation of Dr. Nizam Peerwani, the chief medical examiner, over mistakes in autopsies and falsified testimony in court has led the Denton County District Attorney’s Office to follow in Tarrant County’s footsteps in alerting defendants, a spokesperson said.

“What that does for us is we have to disclose any unfavorable findings against any witnesses, defense counsels, whether it may be favorable or not,” said Jamie Beck, a spokesperson and first assistant district attorney in Denton County. “What happens in each individual case is case-specific. In some, [those disclosures] will be useful, sometimes it won’t be relevant.”

Beck said those disclosures are for current cases only where the charge is murder and Krouse did the autopsy, but she didn’t have a number for how many cases are impacted. An internal audit found Krouse made errors in at least 27 of 41 homicide cases reviewed from Jan. 1 to Nov. 9 of 2020, according to the Star-Telegram.

“In most cases, these did not necessarily impact the assignment of cause or the manner of death, the reports left questions unanswered and demonstrated lack of due diligence,” according to the summary.

The discovery of a second bullet in Olivares’ body led to the internal audit, which found Krouse made a total of nine mistakes in that autopsy. He left the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in April.

A Tarrant County district court judge also found Peerwani provided “false, inaccurate and misleading” testimony in a death penalty case in 2006. Tilon Lashon Carter was convicted of the murder and home invasion robbery of 89-year-old James Tomlin. Peerwani testified during the trial and said the victim was suffocated but later acknowledged it was only a possibility and may not have happened.

Peerwani will retire at the end of September.

On previous cases where either Peerwani or Krouse — who worked more with Denton County than Peerwani, Beck said — testified, defendants can file a writ of habeas corpus to have their case reviewed.

When someone files a writ of habeas corpus, the filing is used to bring prisoners or other detainees before the court to determine if their detention is lawful.

“It would be incumbent upon them to do that, and we would look into that,” Beck said.

Any commissioners court can establish an office of a medical examiner, but Texas law requires counties with populations over 2 million people to have their own medical examiner’s offices. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Denton County was home to about 887,207 people in 2019.

A county can withdraw from a medical examiner’s district with 12 months’ notice to the commissioners courts of the other counties in the district.

Eads said he hasn’t contemplated starting the process of establishing a medical examiner’s office just for Denton County.

“I wouldn’t speculate on that either,” he said. “Again, I appreciate the services they provided us and that they’ve taken action to repair the situation.”

Richardson said the relationship with the medical examiner’s office has been productive and that the current concerns haven’t impacted the local staff.

“We’re just going to continue to work with Tarrant County unless something changes with regards to our contract … in which case the Commissioners Court would have to address it,” he said.