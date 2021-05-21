newsbreak-logo
Actor’s Express Holds Virtual Threshold Readings, 5/16-6/13

By Sally Henry Fuller
encoreatlanta.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUp and coming playwrights are getting a chance to shine this month. Actor’s Express presents Virtual Threshold, a lineup of new play readings by writers eager to make a mark on the national scene. Now playing through June 13th, these online readings will take place every Sunday night. “Join us online and experience why Actor’s Express is one of the leading champions of contemporary playwriting in America,” the company said in a statement.

encoreatlanta.com
