Actor’s Express Holds Virtual Threshold Readings, 5/16-6/13

Eryn Diehl of Cornwall, Eliza and Emma Doucet and Lily James, all of Bristol, and Mark Gross of Middlebury, will be making their debut performance with Shelburne Players in the spring virtual fantasy “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm.” The production opens Thursday, May 20, and runs May 21 and May 22, live-streamed at 7 p.m. Designed specifically for online performances, this joyous romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure as the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge comes to life. Suggested ticket price is $10. Get your tickets and streaming link at shelburne.anywhereseat.com.