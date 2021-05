The roar of even the smaller crowd of 51,838 beneath the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., sounded louder than ever, after the global pandemic forced the delayed 2020 edition of the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby to be held without spectators on Sept. 5. Returning to its rightful place on the first Saturday in May, the end result was the same: Hall of Famers Bob Baffert and John Velazquez teamed up to win the Run for the Roses.