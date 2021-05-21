Maxfield aiming for Stephen Foster off Alysheba win

As the oldest of the three Triple Crown races, the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets has seen its fair share of upsets, and the majority of those have come in roughly the last third of the race’s 153-year history. During the post-World War II era, 20 horses have come into the Belmont Stakes with wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, only to have their bid for immortality denied (this includes I’ll Have Another in 2012, who was scratched the day before the Belmont with an injury). Also, the eight highest-priced Belmont Stakes winners have all come since 1961. Five times, those two statistical nuggets occurred in the same race.