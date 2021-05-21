Maxfield aiming for Stephen Foster off Alysheba win
Godolphin’s talented 4-year-old multiple graded stakes winner Maxfield is on target to make his next start in the $600,000 Stephen Foster (G2) on June 26 at Churchill Downs. “We brought him over to Keeneland after Derby Week at Churchill and we are targeting the Stephen Foster,” trainer Brendan Walsh said. “He’ll make his way back to Churchill and we’ll likely work him Saturday. I think the timing of this race works out well for us because it’s the same timing following his race in the Santa Anita Handicap (G1). We know he loves it here at Churchill and I think with age and time he can keep improving.”www.horseracingnation.com