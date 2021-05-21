newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, NC

Community-wide food drive set for June 5

Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON — A community-wide food drive will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop off your shelf-stable items at a pantry near you:. Little Portion Food Pantry, 408 W. Davis St., Burlington. The Healing Station FRC, 802 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington. The Salvation Army, 812 N....

www.thetimesnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graham, NC
City
Mebane, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Burlington, NC
Society
City
Burlington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Baptist#Charity#Community#The Soup#Will Hill#The Salvation Army#Safe Food Pantry#S Church St#Frc#Dreamalign Ministries#S N C#Manna Market#Stone Soup Menus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Burlington, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Dennis

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Good morning, everyone! I’m Dennis, a card-carrying member of the Silver Muzzle Club at 10 years young, and all that means is that I’m mature, wise, well-behaved and wonderful!. I am a very affectionate boy who knows how to sit for a treat (which I take very...
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

‘He was the kind of people that the world needs more of’

A chef and business owner. A foodie. A licensed mushroom forager. A father, friend and family member. Lincoln Franchell was known by many names. “Relationships in life with people like Lincoln don't come along every day or every year,” said Ashby Miller, a farmer and friend to Franchell. “He was the kind of people that the world needs more of,” Miller said.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Alumni association starting for The Burlington School

For the first time, there will be an association for former students at The Burlington School and its parent schools the Burlington Day School and the Elon School. The association’s website, tbsalumniassociation.org, will be online starting May 20, according to Rob Linens, association director and director of development. Alumni can direct inquiries to Linens at alumni@theburlingtonschool.org.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Alamance County group plans to educate community about lynching history

The Alamance County Community Remembrance Coalition, a local group of organizers and volunteers, hopes their work with Alabama's Equal Justice Initiative will spread awareness of Alamance County's lynching history. Former county commissioner Bob Byrd, Mebane resident Omega Wilson and Graham resident Beverly Scurry are three members of the Remembrance Coalition....
Mebane, NCmebaneenterprise.com

Mebane adopts Mighty Mousers program to humanely deal with city's feral cat population

If feral cats have been causing trouble around your home or business, Burlington Animal Services (BAS) offers an effective and humane solution for invasive felines. During their May 3 meeting, the Mebane City Council agreed to adopt the BAS Mighty Mousers program, which focuses on solving Alamance County’s feral cat population and the nuisances they create humanely through the spay/neuter, vaccination and return approach.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Why did some in Burlington experience power outages Wednesday morning?

A car hitting a utility pole caused a power outage in Burlington Wednesday morning, police said. Before 6:30 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on South Mebane Street collided with a second vehicle. After the collision, the first vehicle hit a utility pole, which broke the pole in half, police said. The broken utility pole caused outages on Mebane Street, Fisher Street, Church Street and Webb Avenue on Wednesday. Power to all but two customers had been restored by 10:30 a.m., according to a Duke Energy online outage map.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Alamance gas stations running out of fuel during pipeline shutdown

Note: This is a developing story, Please check back for more information throughout the day. Alamance County residents are finding several gas stations out of fuel this week as much of the East Coast experiences a gas shortage due to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline, which runs...
Elon, NCELON University

Self-expression, youth empowerment celebrated at Leadership Prize project event

The meaning of community, environmentalism, racial injustice and police brutality, the danger of lies, the struggle for equality are all topics simmering in our collective political consciousness. On Friday, they were all expressed through the prism of youth as part of an Elon undergraduate’s project to amplify high schoolers’ voices in the community.
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Alamance-Burlington Schools locks in prices for costliest building projects

With $150 million in education bond funds now available and the summer building season coming, the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education is signing contracts and starting $83 million worth of its biggest and costliest projects. Thank You for supporting local journalism as a Times-News subscriber. New high school. $58,133,184: guaranteed maximum...
Burlington, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Mudpie

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Mudpie, a 4 year old boy who is guaranteed to fill your life and your heart with happiness, joy, smiles and lots of love! Mudpie went on a field trip with some Elon students and they reported that “Mudpie is just about the sweetest boy ever and he has the most infectious smile! He is super smart and loves to show you how he can sit. Mudpie walks great on the leash and takes a treat nicer than any dog. He is happiest outside in the sun and loves to stick his head out the window in the car. Mudpie loves to snuggle and give you lots of cuddles and kisses.” So, if you’d like to meet Mudpie, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule a meet and greet appointment today!
Burlington, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

JoyRide Equestrian program promotes confidence in kids

Elon University senior Katie Zinke’s first love was horses. Now, an after-school horseback riding program for low-income students in Burlington has turned into her passion project. “I get such joy seeing the faces of the kids when they can be around the horses,” Zinke said. “Especially those who have never...