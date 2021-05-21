Community-wide food drive set for June 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Mudpie, a 4 year old boy who is guaranteed to fill your life and your heart with happiness, joy, smiles and lots of love! Mudpie went on a field trip with some Elon students and they reported that “Mudpie is just about the sweetest boy ever and he has the most infectious smile! He is super smart and loves to show you how he can sit. Mudpie walks great on the leash and takes a treat nicer than any dog. He is happiest outside in the sun and loves to stick his head out the window in the car. Mudpie loves to snuggle and give you lots of cuddles and kisses.” So, if you’d like to meet Mudpie, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website atwww.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule a meet and greet appointment today!