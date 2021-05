"Hash Pipe" is one of Weezer's most iconic songs, and it almost wasn't recorded by them. During a recent interview, the band's frontman revealed that he originally gave the song to Ozzy Osbourne, but he didn't end up releasing it. “I think it was in 2000, he asked if I had any songs for him, and I just happened to have written ‘Hash Pipe,'” he recalled. “I sent it to him, but he didn’t end up using it. In another reality, it might have been interesting to hear him singing that song.”