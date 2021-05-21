How to Cultivate Higher Emotional Intelligence in Your Employees

Lara Hogan is a leadership coach and the founder of Wherewithall. Neurologists, psychologists and anthropologists have thoroughly documented the six core needs that humans have at work: belonging, progress, choice, equality, predictability and significance. When a core need is threatened or undernourished, our fight-or-flight response kicks in. Thanks to a year and counting of unpredictable change, most of us are still hungry for at least one of those needs on any given day. And your employees’ amygdalas — the part of the brain responsible for our fight-or-flight response — are still on high alert.