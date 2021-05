NALA Rescues 40+ Cats, Nearly 60 Dogs and Puppies in Months of March, April. Nebraska Animal Loving Advocates (NALA, www.nalarescue.org) have been busy saving dozens of animals in need this spring, including rescuing more than 40 cats in March and 56 additional animals, including dogs and puppies, in April. They saved all of the cats from Western Nebraska, and several of them were pregnant. Dozens of adorable animals are available for fostering and adoption, and NALA is seeking loving homes to take them in.