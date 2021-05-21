newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Leah Remini Left in Tears by Personal Achievement Years in The Making After Scientology Exit

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and former Scientologist Leah Remini shared some emotional news on Instagram, revealing that she had been accepted to NYU to continue her higher education. The King of Queens actress left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and has since been trying to take her life back, which was what prompted her to seek admission to the prestigious university in the first place. Remini shared the happy news on Instagram, sharing both the pride and the tears that came along with it.

