Former NFL Quarterback Blasts Bill Belichick, Calls Him 'Lying Piece of S—'

To go for it, or not to go for it. That’s one of the biggest conundrums NFL head coaches face week in and week out. While players garner most of the attention on Sundays, head coaches are thrust right into the spotlight when it’s time to decide whether to send out the special teams unit or leave the offense on the field for fourth down. And the decision that’s ultimately made could turn them into a legend (See: Doug Pederson, Philly Special) or scapegoat (See: Matt LaFleur, taking the ball out of MVP Aaron Rodgers’ hands with the Packers’ 2020 season on the line).