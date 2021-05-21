newsbreak-logo
Former NFL Quarterback Blasts Bill Belichick, Calls Him 'Lying Piece of S—'

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne former NFL quarterback is not a fan of Bill Belichick. Jim McMahon recently appeared on 850 ESPN Cleveland and talked about the time he was with the Cleveland Browns in 1995. McMahon was trying to make the roster during training camp and said that upon his release, Belichick, who was the head coach of the Browns at the time, convinced him to move to Cleveland while also assuring him that he would be compensated while he waited to be activated by the team.

