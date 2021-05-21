Trojans tune up for final, roll Redstreaks

newsbreak-logo
PIKETON — The Portsmouth Trojans tuned up one final time on Thursday —before Saturday’s sectional championship tilt.

That’s because Portsmouth played at Piketon in an added non-league baseball encounter, and won 9-1 to raise its record to now 16-12.

Both teams, including the host Redstreaks over Wellston 5-0, won Wednesday’s Division III sectional semifinal games —including the 10th-seeded Trojans, which trailed Northwest 5-1 before rallying back to win 6-5.

That sent the Trojans to Saturday’s sectional final —and a third meeting with the seventh-seeded and Ohio Valley Conference member Rock Hill Redmen.

First pitch at Rock Hill High School is set for noon.

Against Piketon, the Trojans churned out nine runs on 15 hits, as Drew Roe and Tyler Duncan paced Portsmouth with three apiece, including a double by Roe.

Zach Ward, Christian Keys and Michael Duncan had two hits apiece —as Ward, Duncan and Daewin Spence were all hit by pitches.

Tyler Duncan with three runs scored and Roe crossing twice led that category, as Ward with three runs batted in and Tyler Duncan two headed that one.

Scoring one run apiece were Ward, Keys, Vinnie Lonardo and Reade Pendleton —and recording an RBI were Lonardo, Roe, Keys and Hayden Yerardi.

Lonardo and Michael Duncan drew the Portsmouth pitching assignments —as Lonardo started and worked the first five innings and threw 50 pitches.

He allowed an earned Redstreak run, and scattered four hits and walked one with one strikeout.

Duncan finished up the final two stanzas, fanning four and allowing a hit but no runs on 29 pitches.

Piketon information was not available.

The 14th-seeded Redstreaks return to action for their sectional championship on Saturday —with a noon first pitch at third-seeded Ironton.

