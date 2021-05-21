Newton Library News
The Newton Public Library is pleased to announce increased open hours beginning May 3. The library will be open regular (pre-COVID) hours Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social distancing measures will remain in place for all building visitors. The library building will remain closed on Fridays for curbside pick-up service. Computers will continue to be available by appointment Fridays. Call 641-792-4108 if you would like to make an appointment.www.newtondailynews.com