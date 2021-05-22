newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Monica Lewinsky Epic Twitter Response References Bill Clinton Scandal

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica Lewinsky's Twitter response to a viral prompt on the platform Friday offered a look back at the Bill Clinton sex scandal and applause from fans. Lewinsky's affair with former President Bill Clinton in 1995 as a White House intern was non-stop scandal in the day, but today she tackles her infamous notoriety with humor as a way to combat cyberbullying. That strategy served her well when Friday's UberFacts Twitter poll asked reflected on a questionb from earlier in the week referring to the 1990s.

popculture.com
View All 13 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewinsky Scandal#Out After Sex Scandal#Twitter Inc#Uberfacts Twitter#The White House#Pentagon#Non Stop Scandal#Random Jokes#Laughter#Public Shaming Campaigns#Monicalewinsky#Sexual Encounters#Internalized Shame#Cyberbullying#Responses#Humor#Icon Behavior#Grace#Public Humiliation#Product Endorsements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
White House
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Monica Lewinsky Embraces Her Past — By Mocking Herself On Social Media

Twenty-three years ago, Monica Lewinsky was vilified and unmercifully mocked around the world. At the time Lewinsky was an ambitious intern working at the White House under then-president Bill Clinton. But a scandalous affair with the soon-to-be impeached president turned Lewinsky's life into a living nightmare. Article continues below advertisement.
Politicssportsgrindentertainment.com

Monica Lewinsky responds to question about bad decision-making

Monica Lewinsky set much of the Internet ablaze Friday after addressing a tweet about poor decision-making. “What’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done?” asked the account for Uber Facts, to which the former presidential paramour only replied with a quote tweeted eyes emoji. The simple statement drew more...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

See Edie Falco Channel Hillary Clinton on 'American Crime Story' Set

Edie Falco is channeling Hillary Clinton. The 57-year-old actress was photographed for the first time as the former Secretary of State while on the set of Impeachment: American Crime Storyin Los Angeles this week. In the pic, Falco is seen in a blue-and-white striped button-up shirt and slacks. Her blonde hair is cut short in a simple bob, very much like the former first lady's hairstyle.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Clive Owen & Edie Falco’s First Photo as Bill & Hillary Clinton – Hollywood Life

Clive Owen and Edie Falco looked like spit images of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the late 90’s when they saw the shoot of Ryan Murphy’s new series. prepare Impeachment: American Crime Story! Latest work Ryan MurphyThe popular anthology series follows the infamous one Monica Lewinsky Scandal — and Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton The main player.Actor Clive Owen And Edie Falco Are set to portray a couple of political powers, and when they were discovered filming a show in Los Angeles, they exhibited an incredible change — See all photos here..
TV & VideosPopculture

Sarah Paulson Under Fire for Portrayal of Linda Tripp in 'American Crime Story'

Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson is reuniting with frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy for his latest series American Crime Story: Impeachment, which will focus on Bill Clinton's presidential impeachment and his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Paulson will be playing Linda Tripp, who notoriously taped calls she had with Lewinsky about the White House intern's sexual encounters with Clinton. Paulson explained to Deadline that director Steve McQueen encouraged her to see "how important it was for me to stand back from my own judgment of the character and to not sit in a space of judgment and that it wouldn't help me play the part, and it wouldn't help me tell the story."
U.S. Politicsrnbcincy.com

NY Post Reporter Behind Fake Story About Kamala Harris Quits, Claims She Was ‘Ordered To Write’ Lies

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A fake news story has resulted in the resignation of a tabloid reporter who claims she was “ordered to write” lies about Vice President Kamala Harris in a story about her role leading immigration efforts at the southern U.S. border. It was just the latest instance of the New York Post, a right-wing conservative media outlet, being attached to a news story accused of being anti-Black in order to advance the newspaper’s Republican-leaning agenda.
CelebritiesCNN

A hard lesson from Princess Diana's BBC interview probe

Kara Alaimo, an associate professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokesperson for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion at CNN.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Drags CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Sanctimonious Tool,’ Acting ‘Too Precious’ To Talk About Family

ABC daytime talk show juggernaut The View kicked off Friday with a segment on the controversy engulfing CNN’s Chris Cuomo following the news that he participated in strategy calls on how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should handle the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, and co-host Meghan McCain, as usual, didn’t hold back.
Public HealthWashington Times

CDC wagging the dog on face masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just came out and announced that face masks aren’t necessary for those who’ve been vaccinated — but as many in Republican circles are asking: What’s changed?. Certainly not the science. That leaves politics. Wag the dog, anyone?. As discomforting as it is to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘Bizarre, shameful, and untrue’: Letter from retired generals questioning Joe Biden’s health under fire

An open letter signed by 124 retired US military officers has called President Biden’s health into question, earning a strong rebuke from Hillary Clinton and others.“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored,” wrote Flag Officers 4 America, an organisation of former generals and admirals. “He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night.”The ex-officers did not go into further detail, and listed no specific ailments as possibilities. As evidence, the letter only cites “recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures”, which it interprets...
ReligionPoynter.org

No, Chelsea Clinton didn’t tweet that Jesus would be working at Planned Parenthood

Social media users are sharing a made-up tweet that purports to show Chelsea Clinton saying, “If Jesus were alive today he’d be working at Planned Parenthood.”. The tweet is fake, a spokesperson for Chelsea Clinton’s office confirmed. Clinton never posted it, a review of her Twitter feed shows. But posts sharing it got more than 48,500 interactions on Instagram and Facebook, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool.