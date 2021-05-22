Monica Lewinsky Epic Twitter Response References Bill Clinton Scandal

Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson is reuniting with frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy for his latest series American Crime Story: Impeachment, which will focus on Bill Clinton's presidential impeachment and his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Paulson will be playing Linda Tripp, who notoriously taped calls she had with Lewinsky about the White House intern's sexual encounters with Clinton. Paulson explained to Deadline that director Steve McQueen encouraged her to see "how important it was for me to stand back from my own judgment of the character and to not sit in a space of judgment and that it wouldn't help me play the part, and it wouldn't help me tell the story."