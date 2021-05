More than five million Americans who received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines have skipped their second doses.The nearly eight per cent who didn’t return for their booster shot is more than double the rate of those who skipped their second shot in the first few weeks of the vaccination effort, according to figures from the CDC.Some of those who didn’t return for their second shots said they were wary of the possible side effects, which sometimes causes people to experience symptoms similar to the flu. Others claimed they felt they had enough protection...